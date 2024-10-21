Hull City boss Tim Walter has criticised the referee after his side lost in controversial circumstances against Sunderland.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Walter also revealed that Bobby Madley apologised to him after full-time, with the latter arguably playing a part in the Black Cats' winner at the MKM Stadium.

Just after the hour mark, a Hull short corner resulted in Marvin Mehlem having the ball on the edge of box, but Madley was very close to him at that point and despite the referee's best efforts to get out of the way, that interference arguably led to the German being dispossessed.

The tackle set Wilson Isidor free - and he used his speed to get up the pitch before dinking the ball over Ivor Pandur.

In the end, this proved to be the difference between the two sides - and the Tigers will be gutted not to have picked up at least a point - considering they had the home advantage.

The Black Cats also got away with one just before half-time, when Chris Mepham handled the ball on the edge of his own box.

If he hadn't got his arm to it, Hull could have had a good opportunity to fire themselves in the lead, but it wasn't meant to be in the end.

With this result, the Wearside club have regained their place at the top of the Championship table from Burnley, with the former's impressive run of results during the early stages of this term continuing.

Hull, meanwhile, are back in 14th.

Championship Table (13th-15th) (As of October 21st, 2024) P GD Pts 13 Swansea City 10 1 12 14 Hull City 10 -2 12 15 Preston North End 10 -4 12

A draw would have taken them up a place - and a win would have into ninth place - so yesterday's result will disappoint them despite the calibre of opponent they faced in East Yorkshire.

Tim Walter speaks out on crucial Hull City v Sunderland moment

One man who was clearly furious after the final whistle was Walter - and he received a yellow card for his protests after the game.

Speaking about the Mehlem incident that defined the game, he told the Daily Mirror: "Maybe you could interview the referee. It’d be better [than my thoughts]. It’s really frustrating. He apologised afterwards for the situation but that doesn’t help us.

"He said he was well prepared. If he was, he’d know we play a lot of situations [at corners] short. He said he was well prepared but if you don’t find the right position in this case maybe you are not well prepared.

"One hundred percent we could do better [in defending Isidor] but sometimes it’s not our mistake."

Responsibility has to be shared for Wilson Isidor's goal against Hull City

Firstly, Isidor has to be credited for an amazing goal.

He had a lot of work to do, but he did it well and maintained his composure to execute a wonderful finish.

It could also be said that Hull should have defended better. Hull have looked vulnerable in transition quite a few times this season - and they were undone far too easily.

Referee Madley did interfere with play and even when he got out of the way, that could have disrupted Mehlem's concentration.

But the German also has to take some of the blame for losing possession.

The referee wasn't the only reason why they conceded that goal, even though his involvement didn't help.