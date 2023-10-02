Hull City's MKM Stadium may not be a ground that everybody has visited - but it's arguably one of the better away days in the country.

Formerly playing their games at Boothferry Park, Hull fans saw their club move to the MKM Stadium in 2003 after 56 years of football at their former home. Almost instantly, this move saw them promoted to the Premier League - and with European runs and an FA Cup final to boot, the stadium originally brought about top talent on the east coast of Yorkshire.

But it's not so much the actual football on display that is the selling point; for fans up and down the country, it's the matchday experience and the day out that they wish to see. With that comes the social aspect - and Football League World has picked out the best pubs for home and away fans on Humberside.

What are the best pubs for away fans at the MKM Stadium?

Pitch Side is a pub that is actually located in the away end for fans - you quite literally can’t get any closer in terms of convenience.

It’s not the biggest of drinking holes in Hull, though it does show live sports, and serves cold food and snacks for fans who are happy to head straight to the ground and bide their time there for a few hours. This is next to the away fan turnstiles, though alcohol isn’t sold within 45 minutes of kick-off.

Park View Pub is another that has been heralded as one of the best for away fans. Set opposite the stadium’s car park entrance, this is another friendly away fan pub which has fans of both allegiances - with Sky Sports on show.

Finally, the best of the lot may be Walton Street Social Club. An old school, local pub, it costs £1 to go in - though with cheap beer, differing food stalls and plenty of away fans, it could be the best option for away supporters without a doubt.

What are the best home pubs for fans at the MKM Stadium?

The absolute number one home pub in terms of a collector’s pub is without doubt ‘The Fiveways’, situated on Boothferry Road.

Clad with visits from former players, signs from Boothferry Park and even the likes of Damien Delaney’s boots - the man who scored the final goal at the old ground - it’s a trip down memory lane, served with pints to go.

There is also The Bowery on Princes Avenue, which has various TV’s and is only a 15-minute walk from the stadium, alongside other bars on Princes Avenue which can give fans multiple choice.

Finally, as there is on most away days, you can find a Wetherspoons in Hull. It’s named the Admiral of the Humber, located just inside the city centre and not far away from the MKM Stadium. A chain that is part and parcel of the tradition of all football fans, it’s well worth a visit if you’re arriving to Hull by train.