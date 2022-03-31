Hull City targeting summer transfer move for 92-cap Germany international

Championship side Hull City are plotting a sensational summer move for former Germany international Mesut Ozil, according to TEAMtalk.

The 33-year-old is currently plying his trade for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who he signed for in January 2021 after his contract at Arsenal was terminated.

Ozil has played 32 times for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig since his arrival, but last week he was ‘excluded‘ from first-team matters at the club after being hauled off at half-time in a match against Konyaspor.

Ozil, who amassed 92 caps for Germany during his international career, has a close friendship with Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, the Turkish media mogul who claimed to engineer the attacking midfielder’s move to the Istanbul-based club.

Ilicali at the same time distanced himself from Hull making a future move for Ozil last month due to the player’s happiness in Turkey’s capital, but following recent developments, he is set to be offered a move to Shota Arveladze’s side if he is allowed to leave Fenerbahce this summer following his suspension.

The Verdict

We’ve already seen one star of world football this week linked with a Championship move in Gareth Bale to Cardiff, and that makes sense due to his Real Madrid contract coming to an end and the Bluebirds being his home team.

Ozil to Hull City though would perhaps be on another level of bizarre – but it could make complete sense.

It is very evident that Ozil and Ilicali are very good friends and the latter has major influence when it comes to Turkish sports, so he could really convince the former Arsenal man to spend a year or two at the MKM Stadium.

High wages would likely have to be paid and perhaps trying to circumnavigate Financial Fair Play will be an issue, but if there’s a chance for Ilicali to try and get Ozil to his club then you assume he will take it.