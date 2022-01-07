Hull City targeting ‘multi-million’ pound move for Japanese international

Hull City have set their sights on Japanese international Hidemasa Morita, as per a report from Portuguese outlet O Joga, and as cited by Hull Live.

With eyes all on the progressing takeover at the MKM Stadium, the Tigers are hoping to kickstart the January transfer window for a ‘multi-million’ pound move for the 26-year-old who plies his trade for top division Portuguese Liga side Santa Clara.

The Tigers, who spent the early part of the season within the relegation zone, embarked on a four-game winning run to escape the bottom three places.

Hull now sit four points clear of Peterborough United in 22nd place and will be hoping to strengthen enough in January to avoid a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

Operating as a holding midfielder, Morita has been an integral member of the Portuguese outfit’s squad this season, appearing 23 times in all competitions.

The verdict

This is a proposed signing that shows that the club are full of ambition as they edge closer to finalising the takeover deal with Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

It is expected to be a battle for survival this season, but ultimately, Hull will be excited for this new chapter at the club.

Morita’s international experience and appearances in Portugal’s top-flight make him an option that Hull fans will be excited for, and he could be a real coup at Championship level.

The arrival of Morita would certainly be a statement signing by the Tigers, especially with the midfielder expected to cost a ‘multi-million’ pound figure.