Ambitious Championship play-off chasers Hull City are looking to add to their squad in the January transfer window, having already secured the signature of veteran striker Billy Sharp for the rest of the season.

Sharp is set to add some promotion know-how to Liam Rosenior's attacking options for the final few months of the campaign, but there is a desire to strengthen even further in different areas of the squad.

And one of those is out wide, with Rosenior wanting another winger to complement the pace and trickery of Jaden Philogene on the left flank and he wants the same kind of player on the opposite side of the pitch.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent - now at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce - has been heavily linked with a move to East Riding of Yorkshire in recent weeks, but an ambitious new target emerged on New Year's Day.

Hull keen on Burnley's Benson - but loan deal is set to fall through

According to claims from the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are very keen to land Belgian wide player Manuel Benson from Burnley, with suggestions that a loan deal had already been verbally agreed for the 26-year-old.

Benson, who scored 11 times in the Championship for the Clarets last season with most of them being long range left-footed efforts, was also being linked with Southampton on New Year's Eve, with talks said to be opened between the two parties as he has played just four times in the top flight of English football this season.

But the Burnley Express reported on Monday morning that there is no chance that Benson would be moving to the Saints, owing to the poor relations between the two clubs over the Nathan Tella transfer saga over the summer.

And it appears that Hull will miss out on Benson too, with the BBC's Shamoon Hafez reporting that a deal has not been agreed for the attacker to join the Tigers, and at the moment it will not be going ahead.

Hull switch attentions to Zaroury

Instead, Hull have another target in mind according to Hafez, and that is Benson's team-mate Anass Zaroury.

The Morocco international is similarly out of favour under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League at Turf Moor, appearing in just five matches and all but one of those being off the bench.

Anass Zaroury v Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Zaroury Benson Appearances 34 33 Average Minutes Per Game 69 46 Goals 6 11 Assists 6 3 Shots Per Game 1.5 1.8 Big Chances Missed 2 7 Touches Per Game 38.6 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 14.3 9.2

Both Zaroury and Benson shone last season for the Clarets in their Championship title-winning campaign though, with the former often dazzling with his dribbling abilities from the left flank.

Now out of favour, Zaroury may be looking for some regular game-time elsewhere, and it has been reported that Hull have been in contact with Burnley over the 23-year-old's services.

If a deal for Benson can't be done, then it looks likely that Rosenior will instead opt for Zaroury if they can agree terms with the Premier League strugglers to let him move to the MKM Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.