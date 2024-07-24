Highlights Hull City pursuing Wigan's Charlie Hughes as a replacement for departed Jacob Greaves in a potential £5m deal.

Hughes is highly-rated after a standout season with Wigan, excelling in League One and earning an England U20 call-up.

City fans should be excited about Hughes potentially joining, with the versatile defender showing attributes to thrive in the Championship.

Hull City are trying to strike a deal which would bring Wigan Athletic's Charlie Hughes to the MKM Stadium.

That's according to an exclusive report from transfer guru Alan Nixon via Patreon on Wednesday afternoon, who states that the Latics defender is being viewed as a replacement for the recently departed Jacob Greaves.

City are continuing to rebuild their squad under the guidance of German boss Tim Walter and have already contested three pre-season outings against Kasimpasa, Fenerbahce and Doncaster Rovers prior to the beginning of the Championship campaign on August 10th.

The summer window so far in East Yorkshire has been a well-documented one of frustration with more departures than incomings at present, despite Acun Ilicali's recent pledge that supporters will eventually see an influx of new faces come to East Yorkshire.

Reinforcements are needed across the pitch as far as the new head coach is concerned, and the acquisition of such a highly-rated defender could somewhat lift the mood which currently surrounds the club.

Hull City looking to sign Wigan Athletic's Charlie Hughes

Referring back to Nixon's fresh update, the journalist has revealed via Patreon that Hull are "heading the race" to sign the Wigan defender at this moment in time, with it believed that the 20-year-old is an ideal replacement for the aforementioned Greaves, who recently left for Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

The report goes on to state that City are looking to agree a deal with the England youth international, and the fee mooted is a potential cost of up to £5m.

It is believed that staff from the Championship side have been monitoring Hughes' performances at the Brick Community Stadium during the Latics' third tier campaign under the management of former Tiger, Shaun Maloney, and that they could now be in a prime position to land the previously sought-after centre-back.

Nixon concludes his update by stating that the Lancashire side are now looking for the best possible fee for their academy graduate, having signed former Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick as a potential replacement.

Charlie Hughes excelled for Wigan Athletic last season

Among the ranks at Wigan, there is an abundance of talent and energy which has been monitored by sides of a higher standpoint, and Hughes is no different after excelling last campaign, as the Latics ended the season in 12th place, despite an eight-point deduction.

After 20 appearances in the Championship, the homegrown defender took his breakthrough into the first-team picture to profound heights, starting 42 of his 43 appearances, as well as being named as captain on 17 occasions, which included Wigan's FA Cup Third Round defeat against Manchester United.

After accumulating 14 clean sheets, four goals and one assist, Hughes' exceptional campaign was topped off by earning a nomination for the League One Young Player of the Year award, despite being pipped to it by Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards, who has recently joined Southampton.

Charlie Hughes 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 43 Starts 42 Tackles won 32 Duels won 210 Pass accuracy (%) 82.9 Goals 4 Assists 1

Hughes was also named as Wigan's 'Future Fund Player of the Year' after showcasing a level of performance and maturity that many would say were beyond his years.

His potential to reach the top echelons of English football at such an early stage of his career has been proven by previous interest from the likes of Ipswich Town, West Ham United and Brentford.

Hughes also earned his first call-up to the England U20 squad last November, making his debut in a U20 Elite League clash against Italy, which the Young Lions emerged 3-0 victors in, before featuring in friendlies against Sweden and Ireland in June.

Charlie Hughes could be the next Jacob Greaves for Hull City

As much as it was for Hull supporters when Greaves departed for Portman Road, it would be a crushing blow for Wigan supporters for them to lose such a talented centre-half.

However, it should be a deal that excites City fans, as Hughes is more than capable of making the step-up into the second tier and becoming the successor to their own academy graduate, showcasing similar high-quality attributes needed to be a composed ball-playing centre-back in the modern game.

Despite being right-footed compared to Greaves' natural left-side, the man who was once on the books of Manchester City and Liverpool could prove to be a bargain at £5m, and it's understandable that such a fee is being mooted with the centre-back having four years remaining on his current deal.

All in all, this deal would represent a statement piece of business for the Tigers, who have bolstered the right side of the defence with the recent signing of Cody Drameh from Leeds United.