Hull City target reveals why he joined Bolton

Hull City have missed out on the chance to sign Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley.

The 26-year old striker has moved to Bolton Wanderers for a fee believed to be £320,000, according to the Bolton News.

The Northern Irishman was a long-term target for Hull City. However, he has instead opted to join League One rivals Bolton.

“It was a move that excited me. I’ve seen them play a few times. They play a great style of football and something I can add to,” Charles said, via Hull Daily Mail.

“I think I needed a new challenge. This is a football club that’s absolutely massive; the fans, the whole club is something I needed to get a part of.

“I’m excited to get going and showing everyone what I can do. The most important thing for me is to come here and do the job I’ve been brought here to do, which is score goals.

Hull were initially interested last season, but were put off by a £2 million evaluation by Accrington Stanley.

City’s interest came from watching the player quite closely, in particular when he scored against Hull in a 2-0 win at Accrington.

Hull City are now 19th in the Championship table, having been promoted last season.

The Tigers have lost their last two games, to Blackpool and Nottingham Forest. This has left them four points above 22nd place Peterborough in the relegation zone.

Hull’s next game comes against Everton in the FA Cup Third Round on January 8. Their next league game is against Stoke City at the MKM Stadium.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Hull City. That they were given a £2 million evaluation not that long ago will sting even more.

Considering the £320,000 price that he was actually sold for, and to a team a division lower than Hull are now, is quite a disappointment.

However, the player made his decision and the move to Bolton will be an exciting one for Charles.

Hull will need to move more swiftly once they can become active in the transfer market.

