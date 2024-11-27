Hull City are looking to hold talks with Mark Robins about becoming the latest man in the MKM Stadium dugout.

This is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has revealed these developments just hours after the club parted company with German head coach, Tim Walter.

Walter oversaw just three wins across 18 competitive matches in charge of the Tigers - all coming in succession between late September and early October - and was dismissed after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, which left the club inside the relegation zone.

Robins was recently sacked by Coventry City after seven years in charge at the CBS Arena, but is now available to potentially take on a fresh challenge.

Hull City targeting Mark Robins as Tim Walter replacement

GrNixon broke the news late on Wednesday evening, with the City hierarchy said to want to speak to Robins as Walter's successor in East Yorkshire.

The report continues by stating that the German head coach, who replaced Liam Rosenior after a shock decision by Acun Ilicali in May, found it hard to address his methods, which were described as 'Heart Attack Football' by German journalist Henrik Jacobs, as well as seeing the bulk of the current squad acquired in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Nixon continues by saying that whilst Robins' previous record with the West Midlands side is likely to bring an upturn in fortunes, a decision on whether the 54-year-old could be instilled in HU3 may depend on the club's short and long-term expectations.

Hull City's winless run (October 5th - present) Result Norwich City (A) 4-0 Sunderland (H) 0-1 Burnley (H) 1-1 Derby County (A) 1-1 Portsmouth (H) 1-1 Oxford United (A) 1-0 West Brom (H) 1-2 Luton Town (A) 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 0-2

The report concludes by referring back to the surprise decision which saw Rosenior lose his job days after the end of the 2023/24 campaign with Hull just falling short of the play-off places, with it being said that Robins may wait until he finds out what Ilicali believes is possible at the MKM.

Mark Robins' Coventry City exploits could provide much-needed tonic for Hull City

Despite being sacked in early November after a 2-1 defeat to Derby County at the CBS Arena, there wasn't exactly any ill-feeling from Coventry supporters, who saw their club completely transformed across a tenure which spanned 386 games.

Robins was the epitome of a modern-day legend in CV6, having taken the Sky Blues from League Two to a penalty kick away from the Premier League in the space of five years, which also included a spell outside of the CBS, ground-sharing once more at Birmingham City's St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Of course, the expectation levels surrounding Coventry changed significantly in the latter stages of his reign, having reinvested a significant combined fee of £35m for Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

However, it was clear from the reaction of many Sky Blues supporters that they felt Robins had earned enough credit in the bank to change the club's current fortunes, having reached the Championship play-off final against Luton Town and an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United in successive seasons, both after starting the respective campaigns with runs of indifferent form.

However, the way the former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss was able to galvanise a club is what would make his services an extremely attractive proposition, with the atmosphere at recent City games extremely toxic, with chants aimed at Walter and his style of play.

Acun Ilicali's next appointment could be critical for Hull City's fortunes

It's clear that Hull's short-term fortunes must change imminently before they face the risk of being dragged into a season-long relegation battle, with Ilicali holding well-documented ambitions of seeing the club eventually return to the Premier League.

After trying two continental approaches in the form of Shota Arveladze's eight-month tenure in 2022 and the failed experiment of Walter, many supporters are hopeful of recruiting a manager or head coach with a mass knowledge of the Championship, which Robins epitomises.

In the meantime, first-team coach Andy Dawson will take charge of the side as they travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday lunchtime, whilst the latest managerial recruitment drive continues in the background.