Hull City target free agent attacker

Hull City are looking to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of free agent Anthony Nwakaeme after his release from Trabzonspor.

The 33-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after four seasons in Turkey and Hull City could be a destination for the Nigerian according to reports from Turkey via The Hull Daily Mail.

Nwakaeme operates mostly as a left-winger but is capable of playing across the front-line and in the number-ten role. He has had a journeyman career spanning 12 years and six clubs within Romania, Israel and Turkey and has had one cap for Nigeria.

Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı has utilised his Turkish links since taking over in January, bringing in Fenerbahce duo Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh with Nwakaeme potentially being another option.

City have been encouragingly active in the summer window, with Tufan and Sayyadmanesh being added alongside Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan and Tobias Figueiredo, while goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has joined on loan from Chelsea for a second consecutive campaign.

Keane Lewis-Potter will also need replacing having been sold to Brentford for £16m, with Nwakaeme being a potential option. It’s no wonder that is the case, with the versatile attacker scoring 41 goals and adding a further 36 assists in 120 Super Lig appearances in Turkey.

The Verdict

Hull are certainly flexing their financial muscle this summer as they look to bringing a number of high profile players from across Europe.

It’s a risk for Hull as the number of transfers taking place will mean these players will need gelling together which is always a difficult thing to do but what can’t be questioned is Ilicali’s commitment to bringing high profile players to the club.

This should change the fortunes of Hull who were stripped back by the previous ownership and with Premier League ambitions back on the agenda, it’s going to be an exciting season for the club.