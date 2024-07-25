Highlights Hull City's Ryan Longman receiving serious interest from clubs like Birmingham City and Wrexham, hint at a potential exit.

Hull City’s vice chairman, Tan Kesler, has revealed that the club has received “serious inquiries” for winger Ryan Longman.

It has been a very busy summer so far for the Tigers, as the club has already had a change in manager while also seeing star players Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene leave.

The exits don’t appear to be over for the Championship side, as Longman is being heavily linked with a move away.

It has been reported by The Mirror that teams such as Birmingham City and Wrexham are interested in signing Longman from Hull City.

While Darren Witcoop has also added that Derby County do also hold an interest in the winger, and he has been looked at by the club.

Hull City receive serious interest in Ryan Longman

Amid the interest from teams such as Birmingham City, Wrexham, and Derby County, the Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler, has revealed that the club has received “serious inquiries” for Longman.

Kesler shared an update on Longman’s situation via Hull Live: “My understanding is that the coach is very happy; he’s very happy. I know Ryan, we acquired him from Brighton with big expectations, so this year should be his year to deliver on the expectations.

“I’ve seen a lot of interest in the media, and we’ve had some serious inquiries now as well. I don’t want to sell players; I want them to be better with us and go somewhere with us.

“Ryan is like one of the special players for me that he needs. I’d say now it’s his time to deliver and to be confident coming back to this team after a great season with Millwall. He should be feeling like a top Championship player and then deliver for us.”

Ryan Longman’s 2023/24 season

Longman spent last season on loan at Millwall, as he had fallen down the pecking order with Hull City.

It was a turbulent campaign at the Den, as the club struggled at the bottom end of the Championship table for the majority of the season.

Ryan Longman's Millwall stats Apps 36 Goals 3 Assists 3 Stats as per Transfermarkt

While the club also saw three different managers in the dugout, which didn’t have too much of an impact on the winger, as he scored three goals and recorded three assists in 35 league games.

The 23-year-old has played over 100 times in the second tier now, scoring nine goals and chipping in with eight assists.

Longman should leave Hull City if game time is not guaranteed

Longman did very well for Millwall last season, but he now finds himself back at Hull with his future very much up in the air.

The winger is in the final year of his contract at the club, so if he doesn’t fit into the plans of the new manager, then an exit should be granted.

The 23-year-old featured a lot last season for Millwall, so he will not want to go back to Hull and sit on the bench. Therefore, if game time cannot be guaranteed, then a move to either one of these interested sides could occur in this transfer window.

But if Hull plan on using the winger, as Tesler is suggesting, then Longman may want to remain at the club and secure his future by signing a new contract.