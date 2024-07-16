Highlights Hull City believe offer for Rak-Sakyi is top-notch in the Championship.

Premier League interest could sway his decision, despite Hull bid.

Potential London preference may complicate his loan move decision.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said that their offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is the best that any Championship team has made for him.

A deal for the 21-year-old won't be easy, even though Kesler claims that they have currently outbid their league rivals. He told Hull Live that he believes a Premier League team is interested in him, and he could end up there, despite what his side have offered.

As well as the Tigers, the likes of Sheffield United, Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers have all been credited with interest in Rak-Sakyi by Alan Nixon. He added that the Palace man may want to stay in the London area, which could affect where he ends up, if he does leave on loan.

He was close to joining Hull last summer on a temporary basis, but the deal fell through late in the window. It could be the same this time too, with the potential for this saga to drag on late into August.

More to follow...