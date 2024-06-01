Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler has opened up on the club’s transfer strategy for this summer.

Tim Walter has finally been confirmed as the Tigers’ latest manager after weeks of speculation surrounding the German’s appointment.

Hull will now be turning their attention to the upcoming transfer market, where they will be hoping to make improvements to their first team squad.

The Yorkshire outfit have made use of loan deals with top Premier League sides like Liverpool and Manchester City in recent windows, bringing in the likes of Liam Delap and Fabio Carvalho in recent times.

Owner Acun Ilicali is keen to see the club compete for promotion to the top flight, with as many as eight to 10 new arrivals expected this summer.

Tan Kesler opens up on Hull’s relationship with Man City and Liverpool

Kesler believes this summer could be a good time to strengthen the club’s relationship to top Premier League clubs with further loan moves.

He has claimed that Walter’s attacking style of play will be similar to those teams, which will make them want to move their young players there on loan in order to gain valuable experience.

"I don't see why not because this is not about me, this is not about Liam [Rosenior],” said Kesler on whether or not he expects more loan deals to be struck with the likes of the Premier League champions and Liverpool, via Hull Live.

“I've said it in my past conversations, it's about the club.

"The chairman's vision, the level of our club at the moment is still suitable for all these loanees from top clubs because we will still play similar football.

“More on the attacking side, creating and generating more action.

“We're not changing our playing style to direct football either.

"If our fans that have looked into Tim's [Walter] playing style in Hamburg and Stuttgart, it is possession based and it has similarities to what we play, it's just more aggressive, therefore, we will recruit more towards that way.

"But in terms of our relationships with Man City, Liverpool, and all the rest of the Premier League and international clubs, it's wide open.

“We have to add the coach element into it to give the security but the previous CV of the coach shows the way that we will play.

“We want to improve all of these players along their journey."

Hull City's promotion disappointment

Hull missed out on a play-off place by just three points last season, earning a seventh place finish in the table.

This disappointment led to Liam Rosenior’s dismissal as manager, with Walter arriving as his replacement.

The Tigers will now be aiming to fight for a top six finish next year, so an active summer could be likely.

Walter will be looking to add players to the squad that will be suitable to his brand of football.

Hull City need to carry on striking Premier League loan deals

Leaning on these relationships with top Premier League sides makes sense considering how successful they’ve proven so far.

Carvalho in particular was a great addition to the team, but Delap and Tyler Morton were also quite valuable.

However, there is a big risk with a strategy built on signing key players on loan, as they tend to disappear again when the deal is over.

Bringing in young talent from top Premier League sides is unlikely to lead to permanent moves, even if promotion is secured, which could leave Hull in a tricky spot in the future.