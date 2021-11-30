Hull City takeover update shared following Acun Ilicali negotiations

Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City is on the verge of completion according to Hull Daily Mail journalist Baz Cooper, and it could be finalised within a matter of days not weeks.

The 52-year-old Turkish businessman and TV personality has been looking to purchase the Tigers since earlier this year and he visited the MKM Stadium back in May to first discuss a takeover with the Allam family.

Things really started to heat up around September as Ilicali announced his intentions to buy a football club in England and then later revealed that team to be the Tigers, whilst also having a desire to bring Turkish players and coaching staff to the club.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Hull City’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Boaz Myhill represented which team at an international level? England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

Reports that came from Turkey at the end of October suggested that Ilicali had ‘completed’ a £30 million deal to take the club from the Allam’s – nothing was quite done in reality but a period of exclusivity was almost immediately entered.

Most things seem to have been ironed out now and it’s only a matter of time before Ilicali takes his place as Hull City owner after months of negotiations.

The Verdict

After so many years of hostility between the fanbase and the ownership, Hull City supporters are about to get someone that they can get behind to take the club forward.

It has seemed like months in the making but Ilicali looks set to finally complete his deal as we reach December, and it’s at a good time as he could provide some funds to help bolster the squad in January.

Since reports of Ilicali agreeing a deal for the club emerged at the end of October, Hull have been in sparkling form winning four matches in a row and showing that they’re now seemingly acclimatised to the Championship.

This run could have saved Grant McCann’s job as it looked for all the world like Shota Arveladze could be coming in to replace him and that will be Ilicali’s first big decision to make – it can be no coincidence though that the form the Tigers are showing since it became apparent that there was a takeover on the horizon.