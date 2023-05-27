Sheffield Wednesday take on Barnsley on Monday in the League One play-off final, as they bid to take that final step back into the Championship.

Darren Moore's side overcame a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final to book a South Yorkshire derby under the Wembley arch with Michael Duff's Barnsley.

When did Sheffield Wednesday last play at Wembley?

The trip to Wembley on Monday will be Sheffield Wednesday's first visit to the national stadium since the 2016 Championship play-off final against Hull City - they will take 44,000 south this weekend.

"I was invited down by the EFL," Moore revealed to the club's official media about that aforementioned play-off final.

"Honestly, the one moment I remember taking my eyes off the game, looking to the Wednesday end and just seeing all the Wednesdayites just bouncing. It felt like the stadium was moving, it really did.

"It was a joy to see and I paused for a good while. It's one of the most fantastic sights I've seen in the game.

"As a manager I've got a perception in my head of what I'm going to see on Monday from the technical area."

2016 Championship play-off final

Despite big backing for Sheffield Wednesday back in 2016, they were beaten 1-0 by Hull. Mo Diame's stunning strike that day was the difference and denied the Owls a place back in the Premier League - they have never been closer to a top-flight return.

With Moore's comments on the Wednesday fans emerging on social media ahead of this season's play-off weekend, Hull couldn't resist a brutal swipe back at the Owls, taking to Twitter to respond to Moore.

"This caught our eye..." they wrote, sharing a picture of Diame wheeling away in celebration following his winning goal.

When is the League One play-off final?

Wednesday will be looking to join Hull back in the Championship with a win over Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

That final takes place at Wembley on Monday afternoon, with kick-off at 3pm.

The League One showpiece is the final game of the play-off weekend, with the Championship final on Saturday and League Two final on Sunday.