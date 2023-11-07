Highlights Hull City have offered Liam Rosenior a new contract.

Rosenior's current contract expires in 18 months, but the club has the option to extend it by a further year.

While Rosenior may be tempted to wait for a Premier League opportunity, not signing the contract could make him appear disloyal and create distractions for him on and off the field. If the deal benefits him and allows him to pursue other opportunities if desired, he should sign it.

Championship side Hull City have offered Liam Rosenior a new contract, according to Sam Wallace.

The Tigers have progressed well under the guidance of Rosenior, who took over following the dismissal of Shota Arveladze and doing very well in his first head coach role.

Previously shining at Derby County and receiving great reviews for his coaching, his success at the MKM Stadium comes as no real surprise, but the fact the Tigers are in the promotion mix in what is a very high-quality division this term has to be commended.

Championship table (6th-9th) P GD Pts 6 Preston North End 15 -2 25 7 Cardiff City 15 7 24 8 Sunderland 15 8 23 9 Hull City 15 2 23

Not only are results positive - but their style of play under Rosenior has also excited supporters.

At Derby, he was credited with playing a big part in almost helping the Rams secure survival at the end of the 2021/22 season, even though they were deducted a total of 21 points during that campaign.

The East Midlands side fell short in the end - but both Rooney and Rosenior left Pride Park will their heads held high - with the latter being heavily praised for carrying on after the former had left the club.

With his time at Pride Park and the MKM Stadium in mind, it's no shock that he is now attracting interest from other clubs.

When does Liam Rosenior's current contract expire?

Rosenior's current deal is set to come to an end in 2025, just over 18 months away.

That isn't a huge amount of time - but the Tigers do have the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months and this should allow them to secure a decent compensation fee if he's poached by another club.

Who is Hull City's highest earner?

However, the East Yorkshire side can put themselves into an even stronger negotiating position if they manage to tie him down to a deal.

At this stage, it's unclear whether he will sign it, with interest in him potentially persuading him not to put pen to paper at this point.

Should Liam Rosenior sign a contract extension at Hull City?

It's a difficult decision because the offering of a new deal indicates that owner Acun Ilicali will look to do everything he can to prevent Rosenior from exiting the club.

With this in mind, the ex-Derby boss may be keen to wait for a bit and see if a Premier League side comes in for him.

But if he doesn't sign this deal and speculation about this continues to swirl, it may make him look disloyal, so this is a difficult situation for him to be in.

Ideally, he would just want to focus on what's happening on the pitch, but off-field noise could hamper that if a contract saga starts and he continues to generate interest from other teams.

At the MKM Stadium, he has a great opportunity to build something great under a committed owner and the fans clearly love him too, but he may not want to stay at his current side forever.

If the deal is one that benefits the ex-Brighton man and one that won't leave him trapped at Hull if he wants to get out, he should sign it.