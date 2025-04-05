Kieran Dowell has been on an intriguing career path, with the likes of Everton and Rangers both featuring on his resume since breaking through the ranks on Merseyside.

Supporters of the seven clubs which the 27-year-old has played for since making his professional debut in December 2014 for the Toffees are likely to have mixed reviews of his impact, with five of those coming through loan spells.

However, there is one set of supporters who will simply shudder at the sight of his name, and that comes in the form of Hull City, with the Ormskirk-born playmaker's best goal return, by some distance, coming in his seven appearances against the Tigers for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Norwich City.

Dowell is currently one of three players who have notched seven goals against the side in Black and Amber during their careers, level with Wayne Rooney on this particular front.

And, with the attacking midfielder currently set for a promotion to the Championship with Birmingham City on loan from Ibrox, Hull supporters will be hoping for their sake he doesn't pen a permanent deal at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park heading into next season.

Kieran Dowell has caused havoc against Hull City on several occasions

Dowell's first loan spell away from Everton came at the City Ground during 2017/18, where he scored 10 times in 43 appearances as Forest finished a place above Hull in 17th.

However, the loanee would enjoy his best performance of the campaign at the MKM Stadium, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory back in October 2017, which included a sublime 20-yard effort to open the scoring, as well as rounding off his trio of strikes from the penalty spot.

Thankfully for new boss Nigel Adkins, Dowell wouldn't have the same impact in a 2-0 win for Hull against the Reds just four months later.

He would also fail to appear off the bench in Sheffield United's 3-0 success in East Yorkshire in April 2019, as he played 17 times and scored twice to aid the Blades' successful promotion bid, before also being left as an unused substitute in a 2-0 victory for the Tigers against Forest's bitter rivals, Derby, just six months later.

But, with Hull dropping like a stone after the sales of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January 2020, the former England youth international and then-Wigan loanee couldn't have believed his luck in July 2020, alongside the rest of his Latics teammates.

In a game which would sum up City's calamitous second half of the 2019/20 season, Dowell took full advantage of a sheepish Tigers side to register another hat-trick against them, with the last of his strikes making it an 8-0 scoreline - the away side's biggest league defeat since 1911.

Kieran Dowell Record vs Hull City Total Appearances 7 Goals 7 Assists 1 Wins 4 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (As of 02/04/25)

The midfielder wouldn't face off against the men in Black and Amber for over two years after moving to Norwich City on a permanent basis, but would once again add to his hot streak against the club with his seventh goal in as many appearances against his opponents in February 2023, as the Canaries emerged 3-1 victors at Carrow Road.

Hull City support will hope to avenge previous Kieran Dowell hot streak