Hull City summer transfer revelation emerges involving Burnley loanee

Premier League outfit Brentford were willing to allow Halil Dervisoglu to make the switch to Hull City in the summer despite the fact the deal never materialised, according to Hull Live.

It previously looked as though the Tigers were closing in on a move for the Turkey international with his playing time at the Gtech Community Stadium looking set to have been limited at that point and talks taking place about a potential switch to the MKM Stadium.

However, this was a deal Acun Ilicali was unable to get over the line in the end, though they were able to bring in other forwards including Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh, helping to replace the likes of Tom Eaves and Mallik Wilks.

Dervisoglu, meanwhile, made the move to Burnley and it looked as though he would be an important figure at Turf Moor with many pundits believing the Clarets were missing a forward before his arrival.

Unfortunately for him, this switch hasn’t worked out for the 22-year-old so far, making just six appearances and scoring just one goal in the process with all of his displays for Vincent Kompany’s side coming via the bench.

And he could potentially be set for a return to his home nation in January with Fenerbahce believed to be keen on striking a loan-to-buy deal to rescue him from his unsuccess temporary spell away from the English capital.

The Verdict:

It’s difficult to say Hull are probably relieved that this deal never happened because he hasn’t been given a real chance at Turf Moor and with more game time, he could have shone a lot more.

At this stage, the Clarets need to be thinking about letting him go for the sake of his career because he’s playing nowhere near as many minutes as he should be if he wants to go on and fulfil his potential.

A January exit has to be on his mind unless Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes sustain injuries – because it’s hard to see him starting many games between now and the end of the season.

If there’s a suitable club that’s offering him regular starts, whether that’s in England or Turkey, he should be looking to take this opportunity with both hands and show why he should have been involved more in Lancashire.

In fairness, there are no guarantees he would have secured a decent amount of game time at the MKM Stadium either because Estupinan was in fine form during the early stages of the campaign and became undroppable.