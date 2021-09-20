Hull City suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Stoke City clash

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone is set to be out for up to 10 days after picking up a hamstring problem, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The veteran midfield player was rested by Grant McCann during the recent game against Blackburn Rovers as Hull looked to use Huddlestone against Sheffield United in the match just gone, however the former Tottenham Hotspur man failed to feature in that game either after picking up a hamstring injury.

It is now expected that the 34-year-old will miss his side’s trip to Stoke City on Saturday and their home clash against Blackpool at the MKM Stadium on the following Tuesday.

Speaking about the injury to his midfielder, McCann had this to say:

“This is why things are not going for us at this present time, I left (at home) on Tuesday night because I wanted him involved (against Sheff Utd), but unfortunately he picked up a hamstring injury in training, in what was a very light session as well.

“It’s frustrating for us, though it isn’t too bad so hopefully it’s just a 10-day two-week job.”

The former England international re-signed for the Tigers this summer following his release by Derby County and has since gone on to make three appearances in the league for the club.

Huddlestone now faces a race against time to get back fit before the next international break rolls around.

The Verdict

There was always going to be a chance that Huddlestone would pick up a few more niggles and injuries at his age and so it has proved with this recent blow.

His influence on this Hull City side cannot be understated and the team will certainly miss having him on the field of play.

He possess great leadership skills and is one of a few players in the current squad who has actually played in the Premier League.

The hope will be now that they can get him back in action as soon as possible, with Hull looking to find some much needed consistency in their results.