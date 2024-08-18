Hull City have made Hamburg midfielder Jonas Meffert a key transfer target before the deadline, and have submitted a bid of €500,000 for the former German youth international.

That's according to a report from Hull Live, in what would see the Tigers boss Tim Walter reuniting with one of his former Hamburg stars should a deal be agreed.

Meffert made 96 appearances in all competitions for Walter during his time with the German club, scoring twice and providing seven assists for the new Hull City manager - as per Transfermarkt.

However, the defensive midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, with Walter seemingly spotting a golden opportunity to bring one of his most trusted servants with him to the MKM Stadium for a cut-price fee this summer.

According to the Hull Live report, the Tigers have been challenged with trying to secure a deal with 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg for the transfer of Meffert before the August 30 deadline.

The 29-year-old has been a key player at the Volksparkstadion for the last three seasons, racking up a minimum of 33 appearances in all competitions every year since 2021/22.

Prior to this, Meffert has spent his entire career in Germany, representing Holstein Kiel, Freiburg, Karlsruher SC and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Hull Live's report states that Meffert is keen on a move to East Yorkshire, with the report citing the opportunity of linking back up with Walter being a part of that interest.

It is reported that Hamburg are set on doing everything they can to keep their star midfielder, however, despite not being in the strongest position when it comes to negotiations given Meffert's aforementioned contract situation.

Hull Live report that Hull have submitted a €500,000 bid for the player, which may not be enough as they also state that Hamburg are wanting a figure closer to €1 million (£852,000) in order to sanction a sale this month.

Jonas Meffert would take pressure off youthful Hull City midfield crop

Experience is always a vital aspect of any successful team, especially in a league as competitive and testing as the Championship.

Walter has largely placed his faith in youth to orchestrate the centre of his midfield so far this season, with 21-year olds Xavier Simons and Finley Burns, as well as 24-year-old Regan Slater all taking turns to anchor Hull's midfield so far in 2024/25.

20-year-old Colombian defensive midfielder Oscar Zambrano has just made a loan move to the MKM Stadium too from LDU Quito, adding another youthful option to Walter's midfield.

Jonas Moffert's 23/24 Hamburg stats (all comps) - As Per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 33 2 2 7.3/10

33-year-old veteran campaigner Jean Michael Seri appears to be out of favour under Walter too, with the Ivorian yet to appear in the Championship so far this season, and he could be a potential exit within the next 12 days.

As such, providing an industrious, powerful and experienced midfielder in Meffert to Walter's midfield would provide the Tigers boss with a player who could develop into a real leader for Hull, and wouldn't need much if any time to learn Walter's system.

Therefore, a move for the German would appear to make a lot of sense for a number of reasons, and at the potential price point being reported, it would have to be seen as a very shrewd piece of business from the club.