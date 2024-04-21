Highlights Grosicki's arrival boosted Hull City's Premier League survival hopes with his skills on the field.

With Hull City engulfed in a relegation battle during the 2016/17 Premier League season, the Tigers forked out a fee thought to be around £7million to bring Poland international Kamil Grosicki to the club.

He came with a wealth of experience, having played in his homeland of Poland, in Turkey for Sivasspor, and in Ligue 1 with Rennes. He also experienced two European Championships with Poland, and looked the exact type of player the Tigers needed to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Whilst Grosicki was unable to navigate the Tigers to safety, he impressed during his brief spell in the Premier League, so much so that Everton tried to sign him in the summer of 2017.

However, Grosicki remained at the KCM Stadium, and became a real fan favourite, with the player proving worth every penny of the £7million they paid for him.

Kamil Grosicki was an impressive signing for Hull City

When Grosicki joined Hull, he was joining a club who were battling relegation from the Premier League, and in all honesty were desperately lacking quality.

The Polish international immediately improved the Tigers, and despite relegation from the Premier League, he registered an impressive five assists in just 15 Premier League appearances.

Despite looking like a quality signing in the Premier League, relegated Hull managed to keep Grosicki at the club, and the winger thrived in the Championship.

In his first season in the second-tier, he scored nine goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances, and it quickly became apparent that the Polish international probably should have been playing top-flight football, whether that be in England or on the continent.

The following season was even better for the Polish attacker, and despite playing in a side that finished 13th in the Championship, Grosicki scored nine times, and registered a further 12 assists.

Given his form for a Hull side that was distinctly average, it seemed a matter of if not when he'd move on to better things, and that's how it transpired during the 2019/20 season.

Kamil Grosicki's time at Hull City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2016/17 15 0 5 2017/18 38 9 6 2018/18 40 9 12 2019/20 30 8 4

After seven league goals and four assists during the first-half of the 2019/20 season for a Hull side that was eventually relegated, Grosicki earned himself a move to West Brom, who were in automatic promotion places at the time.

This was obviously a huge blow for the Tigers, but no one could have any complaints, as his performances deserved a move to a better side.

Kamil Grosicki's career since leaving Hull City

After leaving Hull, Kamil Grosicki joined West Brom, and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Ironically, he'd score just once for the Baggies during his stay at The Hawthorns, and it came against Hull as he scored in a 4-2 win over the Tigers which helped condemn them to relegation.

During the 2020/21 season, Grosicki would struggle for playing time in the Premier League, and in total made just 19 appearances for the club, playing just three times in the Premier League.

He was released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and he returned to his homeland, where he joined Pogoń Szczecin.

Now 35-years-old, Grosicki continues to impress, and despite his age, he's still being called up to the Polish national team, recently being part of the side that beat Wales on penalties to qualify for the Euros.

He's currently captaining his club, and has registered double figures for goals and assists, a very good return.

This is the sort of form Hull came to expect from Grosicki during his three-year stay at the KCM Stadium, and he'll always be remembered as a quality operator by Tigers' supporters.