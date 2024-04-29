Highlights Clucas helped Hull City win Premier League promotion and was sold for a huge profit after just two years at the club.

Despite performing well for Hull, Clucas struggled to replicate his success at Swansea City and faced relegation.

Now with Rotherham United, the 33-year-old midfielder faces an uncertain future as his contract is set to expire this summer.

Sam Clucas might have suffered relegation with Rotherham United this season, but it wasn't all too long ago that he was helping Hull City make huge money.

The 33-year-old has been a regular for the Millers this season, but with his contract set to expire this summer, the future is uncertain for the midfielder, and it's a far cry from his days as a Premier League footballer.

The Lincoln-born midfielder joined Hull City from League One side Chesterfield in the summer of 2015, and he was a revelation for the Tigers, helping them win Premier League promotion in his first season at the club.

Steve Bruce signed Clucas for a fee of just £1.3million, and it's fair to say that they certainly got their money's worth, before selling him for a huge profit two years later.

Hull City struck gold in Sam Clucas

Having signed from League One, the expectations were that it would take Clucas a while to get up to the speed of the Championship, but that was far from the case.

He scored on his debut for the Tigers, coming in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, and Clucas became a mainstay in Steve Bruce's starting XI.

He showed his versatility throughout the season, playing left-midfield, left-back and in the centre of the park, and his six goals and eight assists helped Hull reach the play-offs.

He didn't start any of Hull's three play-off games, but he made three substitute appearances as the Tigers returned to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Clucas was now a Premier League player, capping a meteoric rise after only joining from Chesterfield the season before, and he continued to thrive.

He played in a variety of positions, starting 36 of Hull's 38 Premier League games, scoring three times and registering one assist, but he was unable to help his side survive.

However, Clucas was to remain a Premier League player as Swansea City paid £16.5million to sign him from the Tigers, meaning Hull had made a profit of £15.2million for the player, a huge fee after just two years at the club.

Hull certainly struck gold with Clucas as not only was he great for them on the pitch, helping them to promotion, but he made a huge profit - a great bit of business by the Tigers.

Sam Clucas hasn't been able to replicate his Hull City success elsewhere

Clucas flopped massively at Swansea City and added a second consecutive Premier League relegation to his CV.

Despite paying £16.5million for the player, Clucas failed to perform, and he scored just three goals and registered one assist, becoming a scapegoat as Swansea supporters believed they'd massively overpaid.

After just one season at Swansea, Clucas joined relegated Stoke City, where he'd spend the next five seasons, but apart from the 2019/20 season, the ex-Hull man wasn't overly impressive at the Potters.

After making 143 appearances for Stoke, he was released in the summer of 2023, and he signed a one-year deal with fellow Championship side Rotherham United.

Sam Clucas' career path Club Years Nettleham 2008-09 Lincoln City 2009-10 Jerez Industrial 2010-11 Hereford United 2011-13 Mansfield Town 2013-14 Chesterfield 2014-15 Hull City 2015-17 Swansea City 2017-18 Stoke City 2018-23 Rotherham United 2023 -

Despite playing regularly, he's been unable to help the Millers survive, and the 33-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer.

It's unlikely that he'll secure a Championship move this summer, and it's been a stark fall from grace for the former Hull man.

However, Hull City will always have fond memories of Clucas, and they can thank him for making the club a huge profit back in 2017.