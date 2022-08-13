Hull City strike Birmingham City transfer agreement, medical scheduled

Hull City have struck a transfer agreement with Birmingham City regarding midfielder Ryan Woods, it has been claimed.

As per Football Insider, the 28-year-old has been the subject of a Hull bid that has been accepted by the Blues.

Their report claims that Woods is now heading to Hull in order to finalise a move and undertake his medical.

The Championship side hope to have the signing confirmed in the coming days.

This update comes as somewhat of a surprise given Woods’ role in the Birmingham City squad.

The defensive midfielder has started both of the Blues’ opening Championship matches and also racked up 30 appearances in the division last season.

Woods will be the ninth arrival at Hull City this summer if the deal goes through.

The likes of Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan have already been added to the Tigers’ midfield ranks, and Woods would add some Championship experience.

The former Brentford, Millwall, and Stoke City player has played 248 times in the second-tier throughout his career.

Hull City host Norwich City in Championship action this afternoon.

Kick off at the MKM Stadium is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

I’m quite surprised about this one.

First that Birmingham City are willing to let him leave, and that Hull want to sign him given the reinforcements they have already added in midfield.

Nevertheless, this is a good addition for the Tigers.

Woods is an experienced Championship player at this point in his career, and brings plenty of solidity in the centre of the park with his tenacious defensive play, whilst also having the ability to find a pass.

It will be interesting to see if Hull can get this one over the line before their clash versus Burnley on Tuesday night.