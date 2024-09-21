Steve Bruce's tenure in charge of Hull City is regarded as the most-successful period in the club's 120-year existence.

Despite having a number of iconic moments prior to the arrival of the former Sunderland boss, not many could have predicted at the time of his arrival in June 2012, that his impact on the club would take them to a club-record finish, three visits to Wembley in the space of two years and a short, but somewhat memorable venture into the UEFA Europa League, as well as the disappointment of relegation thrown inbetween.

Throughout this period, a number of players would define themselves as cult figures in City's history, such was their impact on the journey and the team as a whole.

Bruce utilised a number of connections with previous clubs when making signings, but one deal from the Black Cats would eventually provide Hull with a mainstay on the right flank for the sum of just £2m.

Steve Bruce's Sunderland spell aided Ahmed Elmohamady loan move

Having been on trial in the North East in 2009 and making a serious impression on Bruce, Ahmed Elmohamady was eventually acquired by Sunderland from Egyptian side ENPPI in August 2010, initially on loan before making his move permanent for £2m in June 2011 after a strong start to his career at the Stadium of Light.

By the time the beginning of the 2012/13 season had rolled around, Bruce had been dismissed by Sunderland and replaced by Martin O'Neill, and by that point, Elmohamady had racked up 59 appearances in red and white, although game-time had severely decreased in the second of those campaigns.

Ahmed Elmohamady's Hull City Record Apps Goals 2012/13 41 3 2013/14 45 2 2014/15 43 3 2015/16 51 3 2016/17 37 - Total 217 11 All Stats as per TigerBase

After making a number of astute signings in his maiden transfer window, the Hull boss then utilised his pre-established connections to great effect, opting to acquire the full-back's services on an initial loan move, before going on to have such a key impact on the club's return to the top flight.

The decision to bring the then 25-year-old to East Yorkshire was vindicated almost immediately, displaying a Man of The Match performance in a 3-2 victory away at Leeds United, scoring his first goal for the club, as well as assisting Abdoulaye Faye and Robert Koren.

Elmohamady's attributes were vital to Bruce's 3-5-2 system, with a dynamism and energy that allowed for a vast amount of chances to be forged from the Tigers' right side, as well as providing defensive solidity in equal measure, which were hallmarks of Hull's play in the coming years.

The number 27 would score two more goals of his own against Derby and Blackburn, as well as continuing to provide for others, notching nine assists in all.

But of course, the charismatic figure is best known for his iconic celebration in front of the Sky Cameras after promotion was sealed on the final day, with Leeds defeating Watford after City played out a dramatic 2-2 draw of their own against champions, Cardiff City.

“We’ve worked hard all year to earn this promotion,” Elmohamady stated afterwards.

“It was a risk for me to move from the Premier League to the Championship but I talked to Steve Bruce, he is the one who brought me to England from Egypt, and he promised me that if I join Hull, I can help them get promoted to the Premier League."

Ahmed Elmohamady's £2m permanent switch was a bargain for the Tigers

Following a campaign of success on a team and personal level, having won the club's Player of the Year award, Elmohamady's switch to East Yorkshire was made permanent, once again for a fee of £2m, which proved to be a bargain figure for Hull in the years to come.

In what was another memorable campaign as far as on-pitch matters were concerned, the versatile man continued as a mainstay in the side, starting in all 38 Premier League games, which included goals against Newcastle United and Fulham, as well as featuring in five of Hull's seven FA Cup outings as they were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

Despite suffering relegation and an early Europa League exit against Lokeren of Belgium, no one could question the 88-time international's reliability, as he once again featured in all 38 Premier League games, as well as scoring the club's first-ever goal in a European competition, heading home against Slovakian side, AS Trencin.

Elmohamady was one of several experienced players who remained at the club following relegation back to the Championship, and he was back to his best form with three goals and six assists in 41 games, as well as playing every minute of the successful play-off campaign against Derby and Sheffield Wednesday.

Such form was rewarded with a new three-year contract in June 2016 after the club regained their Premier League status.

"I've been here for four years now and it has been a great four years. My mind is now on the next three years with this club and the fans, and the big challenge ahead," the Egyptian told Sky Sports.

However, the 2016/17 season would prove to be his last at the MKM Stadium, as despite playing a key role in Egypt's run to the AFCON final, the Tigers suffered relegation after a turbulent campaign which saw Bruce depart in pre-season, with Mike Phelan and latterly, Marco Silva overseeing matters from the sidelines.

Elmohamady made 37 appearances in all competitions for City in his final year, with the last of his 217 in total coming in the form of a 17-minute cameo in a 7-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, before he would once again re-unite with Bruce and join Aston Villa for £1m.

Given his previous record, it was unsurprising to see his impact at Villa Park result in a third promotion to the Premier League in 2019, which included a goal against the Tigers and an assist for Anwar El Ghazi in the Villans' Play-Off Final victory over Derby in the same season, before eventually becoming a Club Ambassador in B6.

Regardless of his current commitments and affiliation with the UEFA Champions League side, Elmohamady will no doubt look back at his time with the Tigers with great fondness after recording 11 goals and 27 assists in a five-season period.