Highlights Cyrus Christie wants to extend his stay at Hull City and considers it his "home" after finding success with the club.

Hull City holds an option to trigger a 12-month contract extension for Christie, and he is settled with the team.

The decision to renew Christie's contract should be straightforward for Hull as he provides competition and valuable experience.

Cyrus Christie has given an update on his Hull City future amid his expiring contract in 2024.

The defender has been an important part of Liam Rosenior’s first team plans at the MKM Stadium since joining the club as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

The Ireland international has made 15 league appearances from 17 fixtures so far this season for the Tigers as they fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

He has contributed two assists from six starts, with Hull sitting eighth in the second division table.

Christie could leave the club at the end of the campaign as a free agent, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

What is the latest news surrounding Cyrus Christie’s future at Hull City?

Christie has made clear his stance regarding his future with Hull, claiming that he would like to extend his stay with the Championship club.

The Yorkshire outfit does hold an option to trigger an automatic 12-month extension, with the full back admitting that he has become quite settled with the team.

“I've found a home in Hull," said Christie, via Hull Live.

"I'm coming into the last year of my contract so we'll see if it's going to be my home for any longer.

“I can only influence what I can do on the pitch.

“I've come here and it's felt very similar to how I felt at Swansea.

“I think everyone's taken to me and it's been amazing.

"We'll see [about a new contract].

"It's not my decision, that's down to the people above me and the people that make the decisions.

"Like I said, I can only perform.

“I'm fully on board with what the manager and this club want to do.

“I think I'm the third oldest in this team, but I've got a lot of experience and I've shown different sides to my game.”

Where are Hull City in the Championship table?

Hull maintained their position in eighth place in the Championship table last weekend with a 2-2 draw away to Swansea City.

Goals from Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton in the second half secured a point away from home, having previously been 2-0 down to Michael Duff’s side at half-time.

The gap to the play-off places is now one point after 17 games, with the Tigers aiming for a top six finish.

Next up for Rosenior’s side is a clash with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.

Should Hull City renew Cyrus Christie’s contract?

The 31-year-old has proven a useful asset to the team so far this season.

The extra 12 months that they have as an option is definitely worth considering for the Championship side as he provides good competition for a place in the side.

He is also one of the more experienced players in the squad, having played in the Premier League and at an international level, which is quite good to have in the dressing room.

It should be a fairly straightforward decision for Hull, with the much more difficult decision to be made next year when his deal is set to expire for good, and the team is a year further along in its project.