The quality of the playing surface at Hull City's MKM Stadium has become a significant issue for the club and its supporters.

Despite a substantial financial outlay exceeding £1 million on a summer pitch replacement, concerns persist over its ability to withstand the demands of both Championship football and rugby league.

The hybrid surface has struggled under heavy use, particularly in adverse weather conditions, leading to inconsistent playing conditions that threaten to undermine the Tigers' ambitions under head coach Ruben Selles.

In light of these issues, Football League World spoke to Hull City fan pundit Ryan Frankish what he wanted to change at the MKM Stadium, and why.

Pitch conditions at the MKM Stadium giving a home disadvantage

“If I could improve one thing about my club’s stadium it would be the pitch.” Frankish told FLW.

“I think that our pitch is probably the worst in the Championship, it seems to get ripped up at any given opportunity, obviously doesn’t help that rugby’s played on it.”

”But even just after some bad weather, we saw in the Doncaster FA Cup game that it just gets torn up after any sign of poor weather or any sign of impact and you don’t really see this on any other pitches.”

“I mean, I’m no connoisseur of football pitches or grass but I don’t understand why it happens to our pitch and no one else’s, I think there should be mass investment to make sure that our pitch is like a carpet, like the vast majority of the other teams in the division.”

Frankish further identified a worrying consequence of this mismanagement:

“At the end of the day we’ve got a great manager who wants to play beautiful football, but we can’t if the ball’s bobbling around everywhere and we’ve players are struggling to stay on their feet. You can’t really get a grip of the game because of the conditions of the pitch.

Pitch problems at Hull City: a barrier to Ruben Selles' ambitions

The pitch at the MKM Stadium has developed a reputation as one of the most problematic in the division.

While ground staff, led by head groundsman Aaron Tong, have worked tirelessly to mitigate the damage, the dual-use nature of the venue with Hull FC playing their Super League fixtures on the same surface has made it difficult to maintain consistency.

The Championship table Position Team Played Goal difference Points 19 Hull City 38 -8 41 20 Stoke City 38 -14 39 21 Cardiff City 38 -20 39 22 Derby County 38 -11 38

Selles’ high-pressing, quick-transition style, inspired by his time under Ralph Hasenhüttl, demands a reliable surface. The Tigers are relying on compact pressing and swift ball movement, but an uneven pitch hampers fluidity and control, diminishing Hull’s ability to dominate at home.

Despite summer improvements, ongoing wear from rugby fixtures and English weather conditions continue to impact the surface.

If Hull City are to compete effectively in the Championship, ensuring their home pitch supports rather than hinders their playing style is crucial. With the Tigers battling relegation, a reliable home pitch that allows for consistent performance could be the difference between survival and struggle.