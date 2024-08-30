Hull City are said to have put in an offer for former Birmingham City and Leeds United target Sontje Hansen of NEC Nijmegen.

That’s according to the latest report from Dutch outlet SoccerNews, which claims that the Tigers are eying up a move for the winger before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The report goes on to state that the Humberside outfit have tabled a €3.5 million bid for the 22-year-old, as they look to bolster their attacking ranks in wide areas.

The Dutchman is yet to start for his club in the current campaign, with all of his three appearances coming off the substitutes’ bench.

Hull City set to swoop for Sontje Hansen after Leeds United, Birmingham City interest

Hansen has been a target for Championship clubs across the summer, with Leeds United said to have an interest earlier in the year, as well as League One big-spenders Birmingham City.

The speculation surrounding the two other Football League clubs has died down in recent weeks though, with Hull now looking like the frontrunners after submitting the reported €3.5 million bid with less than 24 hours left in the summer transfer window.

With a contract that runs until 2027 with the Eredvisie outfit, the Tigers will need to force the Dutch side’s hand to get a deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Despite the interest from England, SoccerNews seems to suggest that the player isn’t racing to get any deal over the line at this moment in time, which could scupper any prospective transfer being completed.

Sontje Hansen's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.17 Shots 1.32 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.39 Shot-creating actions 3.44

With ten goal contributions from 33 league matches in the previous campaign, Hansen was a key part of his side’s attacking threat, as he helped Nijmegen finish sixth in the Eredvisie, following his arrival from Ajax last summer.

Sontje Hansen may prove to be Abu Kamara alternative

Tim Walter’s [pictured] side look like they are keeping their options open heading into the final few hours of a frantic transfer window, with interest in a number of attacking players still circulating.

The Tigers are said to have been keen admirers of Norwich City’s wantaway star Abu Kamara recently and with an agreement reportedly reached between the Championship pair, that could impact their pursuit of Hansen.

While Liam Millar has made the move from FC Basel to provide competition in the wide areas, City still hold out hope of adding wide players in the final third while they still have the chance, with Hansen the latest name they have been linked with.

Whether they commit to adding both players to their ranks in the coming hours remains to be seen, although the club will be happy to get a deal for either tricky winger over the line, given their struggles in front of goal at the start of the season.