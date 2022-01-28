Hull City snubbed in transfer approach for Everton player

Hull City have been busy since their takeover and are now trying to bring in the right players to help them pull away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

One name that the Tigers have tried to seal a deal for before the window shuts, according to a report from Gokmen Ozcan, is Cenk Tosun. However, the club were rebuffed in their advances for the 30-year-old and will now have to look elsewhere for a striking option.

It’s become clear that Hull have been eager to add another forward to their ranks before the end of the month and their attention was clearly turned towards Tosun. Having played in over 50 Premier League games – and nabbed ten goals along the way – he could certainly have helped them out a league lower.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Tyler Smith? Sheffield United Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Reading

With the player managing only one appearance for Everton so far this season to boot, a move to Hull would certainly have seen him get a lot more regular action.

However, the 30-year-old instead snubbed the chance to help the Tigers out in their relegation battle and has instead confirmed that he will stay with the Toffees until the conclusion of his deal at Goodison Park. It means that move for the attacker is off the table and Hull will have to consider other targets instead.

Tosun could still perhaps move elsewhere before the window shuts with his gametime limited at Everton but it appears that Hull have been rejected in their advances for the player – and they will have to bring in a different striker in their hunt for goals in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Cenk Tosun might actually have been a fairly shrewd signing for Hull if they could have pulled it off, with the 30-year-old certainly capable of scoring goals when needed.

His recent record doesn’t make for exciting reading – he hasn’t scored a single goal for Everton in his last two seasons – but that ultimately comes down to a lack of time on the pitch. He’s fallen out of favour at Goodison Park and that has meant he hasn’t had enough gametime to even think about bagging on a regular basis.

With the player clearly a backup at Everton now then, it is a surprise to see him reject the opportunity of more regular football at Hull. With the Tigers in need of another new striker – especially after the sale of Josh Magennis – you would think he would get a lot more playing time if he joined them.

Instead, he has decided to stay put though and while that is a blow for Hull, they will surely have other striking targets that they can now turn to instead.