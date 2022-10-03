Hull City snubbed by 52-year-old in hunt for new manager

Hull City’s search for a new manager goes on and it doesn’t look like it will be Pedro Martins, with Bruno Andrade reporting via his Twitter account that the boss has turned down the Tigers vacant position.

The club are currently 20th in the table and are falling closer and closer towards the drop zone. They’ve lost all five of their last games and they decided to sack Shota Arveladze just before their clash with Luton due to this poor run of form.

The sacking didn’t get a bounce back against the Hatters – they still lost 2-0 – and they are now trying to move quickly and find a suitable replacement to help take them back up the table and away from the relegation places.

Quiz: Did Hull City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

One name that the Championship side have seemingly considered is Pedro Martins, who last managed Olympiacos. The 52-year-old played football before he turned to being a coach, spending the entirety of his playing career in Portugal. He then continued that run in management, taking charge of the likes of Uniao Lamas, Maritimo and Rio Ave before switching to Greece.

He’s had some success too, even more as a boss than as a player. He won the Greek Super League three times in a row, as well as the Greek Football Cup and also finished as runner-up in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira with two separate Portuguese sides.

Now, it looks like Hull have tried to tempt him to test his luck in England – but the manager has reportedly snubbed the chance to move to the Tigers. It means their search will continue and they’ll have to look to other names on their shortlist instead.

The Verdict

You’d have to think that based on his achievements in Greece, Pedro Martins would have been quite a solid appointment for Hull – which makes him snubbing them more of a blow.

The manager has achieved plenty as a boss so far and he could have tried to continue his success in England. Even with the manager not having a job right now though, perhaps the project didn’t appeal to the manager or perhaps the offer wasn’t right but it doesn’t seem as though he will end up at the KCOM Stadium now.

They do need a boss who can take them away from the relegation zone. With the investment the club have put in by bringing in a multitude of players over the summer window, they will need to try and stay in the Championship if they can. Maybe then, they should turn to a manager with experience in steering a team clear of the second tier drop zone.

Still, finding a boss who has gone under the radar like Martins has often worked in the Championship though too.