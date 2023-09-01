Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is reportedly set to join Birmingham City on loan after snubbing a move to Hull City.

That's according to the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth, who has reported that Drameh chose to move to the Blues on a season-long loan deal despite Hull's interest in a permanent deal.

The former Fulham academy product joined Leeds in August 2020 but with his contract up next summer, heading to St Andrew's effectively calls time on his Elland Road career.

Cody Drameh latest

Drameh caught the eye on loan with Luton Town in the second half of last season, playing a key role as they won promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs, but has been unable to force his way into Daniel Farke's plans at Elland Road.

With Luke Ayling the incumbent at right-back and Tottenham loanee Djed Spence signing on loan this week, it appears the Whites were happy to let the 21-year-old leave.

John Eustace

The Athletic reported yesterday that Birmingham were leading a host of other Championship clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, in the race for Drameh's signature.

Now, Smyth has indicated that the defender is set to sign for Birmingham on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day.

It is understood that Hull were interested signing the former England U21 international on a permanent deal but that he opted against joining the Tigers in favour of linking up with John Eustace and his squad in the West Midlands.

Are Leeds right to let Cody Drameh leave?

I'm not convinced that Leeds have played this right.

Drameh was outstanding for Luton last season and, from the outside, seemed a great fit for Farke's system given his qualities in attacking areas.

It's hard to argue with the signing of Spence, who was excellent for Nottingham Forest in his last season in the Championship and looks likely to be a fantastic addition, but you have to question why the Whites wouldn't look to sell Drameh if they felt he was excess to requirements.

They will, of course, get some compensation for him when he moves on permanently next summer but nothing like what they could have got if they'd decided earlier that they wanted to move him on and sold him.

It looks like a missed opportunity from the Whites but on the other side of the coin, Birmingham's brilliant summer is set to continue.

They needed to strengthen on the right side of defence after an injury to Ethan Laird while once the former Man United player is back, Eustace will have one of the strongest right-back stables in the Championship and a duo that will surely only get better.

What has Daniel Farke said about Cody Drameh this summer?

Speaking to Leeds Live after Leeds missed out on right-back Max Aarons in August, Farke insisted that Drameh remained part of his plans.

He said: "I mentioned before Cody, of course, he's in my plans. I said he was injured during pre-season for two weeks, it was also a bit difficult for him because he was obviously also out on loan and then as a player wants to impress, you want to use pre-season and if you're injured - it's never that easy.

"He had his first proper training week this week and it was also important for him but yeah, at the moment we need each and every player. I can't predict what the situation will be in the end of August and how our squad will look then and if there is a possibility perhaps for other outgoings or whatever.

"But at the moment, I'm happy about each and every player that we have. And each and every player gets my full attention and my full backing and also my full work in order to improve and make the best possible player he can be.

"Cody in the beginning, had a lot of game time in the pre-season. Yeah, exactly. There was this injury. Yeah, he has to be a bit patient right now until effectively back at his best but he has chances also to impress during training and when there is a chance to, he just has to grab it."