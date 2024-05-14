Highlights Hull City closing in on Tim Walter appointment to drive Premier League return ambition.

Hull City are said to be reaching the conclusion of finding Liam Rosenior's successor in the MKM Stadium dugout.

Reports from Hull Live suggest that the Tigers' hierarchy have taken a step closer to publicly announcing the appointment of former Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart boss Tim Walter.

At present, there isn't much expectation in the way of transfer dealings in East Yorkshire, given that recruiting the right person to achieve Acun Ilicali's ambitions of a return to the Premier League is paramount at this moment in time.

Josh Windass played a strong role in keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season and has subsequently been linked with a move back to the city of his birth. But alongside him, it would be a smart idea for the Tigers to circle around some of those who suffered relegation with Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, given some of the individual quality among their ranks.

Krystian Bielik could answer Hull City's defensive midfield problems

One of those comes in the form of Blues' defensive midfielder, Krystian Bielik, who could be one of many targets in the summer that could answer a standout problem from the Tigers' most recent campaign.

Whilst possessing an array of technically gifted midfielders and strong ball carriers in the form of Jean Michael Seri, Tyler Morton and Ozan Tufan, it was evident that City lacked a powerhouse in the centre of the park.

This at times was more than obvious, as opposition midfielders were able to play their way through, or run through the middle of the Tigers' midfield trio - preferred under Rosenior - at will and with relative ease.

Whilst this season had a far from ideal ending for the Polish midfielder, he was still able to register some respectable numbers in his defensive midfield role, which included being dribbled past less than once per game on average, a facet that needs to be incorporated under the next boss at the MKM Stadium.

However, he still has two years left to run on his contract at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, so a fair sum may have to be coughed up to prize him away from the Second City, as Blues will no doubt value him as a potential key cog in their own rebuild.

Similarly, Juninho Bacuna could be another Birmingham midfielder in search of a move back to the second tier after relegation, and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, a side like Hull could do well to acquire his services for a cheaper fee after registering 13 goal contributions across a chaotic eight months in the Second City.

Creative Huddersfield Town duo should be on Hull City radar

Furthermore, Huddersfield Town's creative duo of Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni would also represent savvy deals from a Tigers point of view, although both remain contracted in West Yorkshire for a lengthy period of time.

However, given Hull's ambition in the transfer market since Ilicali's takeover two years ago, it wouldn't exactly be out of the realms of possibility.

With it now potentially looking unlikely that Fabio Carvalho will return to the club after Rosenior's sacking, the former AFC Wimbledon man or the versatile Welsh international would both offer strong service to centre-forwards at the club as they look to mount a sustained play-off push as a minimum ambition.

Sorba Thomas' 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 41 Goals 4 Assists 9 xA 13.31 Big Chances Created 16 Key Passes per Game 3 Successful Dribbles per Game 1 Average Rating 7.15 All stats as per Sofascore

Thomas amassed 13 goal contributions for the second tier's second-least prolific side, highlighting his capability as a high-standard performer at this level, which was also showcased in Town's run to the Play-Off Final back in 2022.

And whilst Rudoni only conjured up five goals and three assists in this relegation season, he still has plenty of room for growth aged just 22. Give him the chance to shine in a side looking to play energetic and front-footed football at the top end of the Championship, and there's no question that he'd flourish.

Hull City could join queue for Rotherham shot-stopper

This transfer would take a lot of fending off, and given that relegated clubs from the Premier League are in the conversation, it would also take a huge amount of potential persuading for Viktor Johansson to swap South Yorkshire for East in the off season.

Hull's goalkeepers union has been a divisive topic throughout the season, especially when it comes to Ryan Allsop, who has been guilty of the occasional mishap across the season.

Many fans have subsequently clamoured for the introduction of Ivor Pandur to the starting XI, with the Croatian yet to make an appearance since his January move from Eredivisie outfit, Fortuna Sittard.

However, joining the queue with Sheffield United, Derby County and Stoke City for the Swedish international - who is said to have a £900,000 release clause in his contract - would represent a bargain transfer for one of the Championship's most reputable shot-stoppers, regardless of Rotherham's overall predicament.

Without Johansson's services, the Millers would have arguably accumulated way less than 27 points, with the keeper making 177 saves across the campaign, despite facing 261 shots on target as per Fbref.

Although this will partly be down to Rotherham's struggles compared to the rest of the division, it showcases Johansson's ability as a steady second tier performer, and when a side like Sheffield United are interested after relegation, this point is further echoed.

There's no doubt that Hull will be looking to compete with the Blades and many others at the top end of the division, so what better way to start that than by poaching a long-term target.