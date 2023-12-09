Highlights Hull City has focused on signing young, emerging talents in recent windows to suit Liam Rosenior's philosophy.

Tyler Morton, Liam Delap, and Jaden Philogene have been standout signings for Hull City.

Yerson Mosquera, a highly-rated Wolves center-back, is attracting interest from over 12 Championship clubs and could be a statement signing for Hull City in January.

Hull City have enjoyed a fine season so far, with Liam Rosenior’s side firmly in the mix to secure a top six finish come May.

To do that, the January window will be key, and the Tigers will look to improve the squad where possible, with owner Acun Ilicali sure to do what he can to make funds available.

It became apparent in the previous window that the club had altered their strategy, with a focus on young, emerging talents that would suit Rosenior’s philosophy.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

The standout deals have been Tyler Morton, Liam Delap and, the best of the lot, Jaden Philogene, so it’s something they will continue with moving forward.

Yerson Mosquera can improve Hull City

And, one player who fits the bill for what Hull want is Wolves centre-back Yerson Mosquera.

The Colombian international has spent the bulk of 2023 on loan with FC Cincinnati in America, where he excelled.

But, he is back in England now, and it has already been reported that over 12 clubs in the Championship have enquired about bringing Mosquera in until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated at Molineux, but the reality is that he is unlikely to get game time under Gary O’Neil for the remainder of the campaign.

After an injury-hit 2022/23, the primary focus is to get Mosquera playing, so a temporary switch will be the aim, and Hull could be the ideal venue to continue his development.

The Liam Rosenior factor can help Hull

Firstly, with such fierce competition for his signature, Wolves will decide the next step for Mosquera carefully, but you can be sure that they have taken notice of how Rosenior develops players. Plus, the fact he has a clear style of play means they know what sort of environment he would be going into.

Then, from Hull’s perspective, they would be getting a powerhouse that can improve them at the back.

Physically, Mosquera is imposing, so there should be little doubt about the youngster handling what comes with the second tier.

He combines that strength with ridiculous pace, which will allow the Tigers to play with the high line that Rosenior wants.

Mosquera excelled in MLS, with FC Cincinnati winning the Supporters’ Shield, whilst he was nominated for Defender of the Year, and a major factor of their success was his recovery speed, which allowed the team to play in a different way.

So, Hull would be getting a player with all the physical tools, and the fact he has also been called up to the Colombian national team this year shows he has a decent all-round game.

Obviously, as with all youngsters, there are areas that Mosquera must improve, and he can be a bit rash and eager to win the ball, but that’s where a coach like Rosenior helps. He can help bring composure to his game, which will make him a more rounded player.

January is about adding quality, and the level of interest in Mosquera indicates there is a feeling among Championship clubs that he could be a statement signing next month.

On paper, a switch to Hull could suit all parties, and, if it goes to plan, they could both be playing in the Premier League next season.