With the fast-paced nature of the transfer market, Hull City can ill-afford to hang around much longer on the incomings front.

Despite it being accepted among the Tigers fanbase that the likelihood of losing Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene was far greater than new boss, Tim Walter, retaining the services of the highly sought-after duo, there are plenty of voids within the current squad which need to be filled in the three weeks prior to the Championship season kick-off on August 10th.

Recent noise coming out of the club hierarchy points towards contingency plans now being activated after the 22-year-old's return to Aston Villa after just one season in East Yorkshire. However, one man with similar attributes to Philogene should be one of the first names on City's list of replacements, and it makes a lot of sense given the new boss' German connections.

Hull City should target St Pauli's Elias Saad as a Jaden Philogene replacement

Elias Saad has been a strong performer for St Pauli in recent seasons, and would most definitely be a statement signing if the Tigers had the Tunisian on their radar.

The 2.Bundesliga has become a hotbed of talent in recent times, which includes the likes of Amadou Onana - previously of Walter's former side, Hamburg SV - and whilst they and 'Freibeuter der Liga' may not see eye to eye in North Germany, the 48-year-old should look to sweep his former allegiances under the carpet and target the 24-year-old who still has great bundles of potential to unlock.

And, when comparing the stats of the two wingers who shone for their respective outfits last season, Philogene may come out on top, but with Saad said to be the seventh-most comparable and most realistic replacement as per Fbref, there would be a lot to be excited about for those of a Black and Amber persuasion.

Jaden Philogene vs Elias Saad (23/24 Stats per 90) Philogene Saad npXG 0.24 0.31 Shots 3.69 2.71 Assists 0.19 0.04 Shot-Creating Actions 4.04 4.06 Pass Completion (%) 78.3 82.6 Progressive Carries 4.88 4.32 Successful Take-Ons 2.79 2.79 Progressive Passes Received 10.78 10.13 Touches in Penalty Area 5.77 6.55 Tackles 2.50 1.57 All stats as per Fbref

Despite starting seven less games - partly down to 2.Bundesliga's season only consisting of 34 matches - Saad actually outperformed Philogene in his xG and npXG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals), hitting an average of 0.30 per 90 minutes on both occasions compared to the former City man's respective tallies of 0.26 and 0.24 per 90.

The Tunisian and England youth international also went toe-to-toe in terms of their shot-creating actions per 90, with totals of 4.04 and 4.06, showcasing the extreme similarities, even though Saad is two years senior to the man returning to Villa Park.

63 of Hull's 68 goals last season were scored by players no longer at the club, with Philogene topping those charts with 12. Meanwhile, the St Pauli man was the club's fourth-highest scorer, netting 7 as his side - including former Tiger, Jackson Irvine - returned to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011.

Previous interest showcases Elias Saad's capabilities

Saad's starring role in aiding the German side's promotion under new Brighton boss, Fabian Hürzeler, and his untapped top-flight potential was proven as early as May, when Southampton were believed to be plotting a move for his services prior to their 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship Play-Off Final.

That came through a report from German transfer guru and FußballTransfers reporter, Dominik Schneider, who revealed that the Saints faced competition from the likes of Union Berlin and Getafe.

No exact transfer fee was mooted in this particular revelation, with Saad's contract still having two years left to run at the Millerntor-Stadion.

Given his role in the club's promotion and the previous top-flight interest, it would be naive to assume that his current employers won't budge until a hefty fee is summoned, but Hull can definitely flex their financial muscles greater than earlier on in the window as they receive approximately £28m upfront following the sales of Greaves and Philogene.

Hull City must add quality out wide

Acun Ilicali has revealed that at least "eight or nine" new players will be added in the coming weeks to bolster the rebuilding task at Walter's disposal after the departure of many big names at the end of contracts and loan spells, on top of also losing the gifted ability of Ozan Tufan in the centre of the park.

Hull's current options on the wing are Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Longman and Jason Lokilo, and besides the occasional flash of brilliance from Longman in previous years when the club's ambitions were to merely consolidate, all three can be guilty of failing to make a serious impression to supporters.

Longman did make an impression at Millwall though, which has led to Tan Kesler admitting that the 23-year-old "will prove our return on our investments this season," whilst Sinik has once again been cursed by injury after Walter gave everybody a clean slate in pre-season.

That clean slate also includes Lokilo, who netted just once in 19 games last year before being loaned out to Portuguese outfit Vizela, with his own future remaining up in the air after previous reports linked both him and Longman with imminent exits prior to City's visit to Istanbul, where they have played Kasimpasa and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache, drawing 1-1 and losing 5-1.

The defeat at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium highlighted that fresh blood is needed, as the Tigers look to chase down Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has seen an inquiry from the aforementioned Southampton rejected, in a boost to Hull and many other second tier sides.

It's clear that vast improvements to the squad are needed between now and the first competitive game of Walter's reign against Bristol City in three weeks, but if City could tempt Saad to the MKM Stadium, a statement would be made.