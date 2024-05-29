Highlights Hull City should aim for bargain transfers this summer to strengthen the squad and assert authority on the Tigers squad.

Interest in Brighton's Marc Leonard highlights his quality; near-minimal cost presents a unique opportunity for the Tigers.

Emulating past successes like Docherty and Slater, signing Leonard for £300,000 would be a smart move for Hull City's midfield.

Hull City have had their fair share of bargain transfers over the years, and should look to emulate those across the summer if necessary.

Whilst possessing a number of highly talented individuals, whoever eventually takes over from Liam Rosenior will no doubt be made aware of areas of the squad in need of strengthening, as well as stamping their own authority on this Tigers squad.

And, although the mission to find Rosenior's successor is still ongoing and undisputedly the number one priority at the MKM Stadium, that hasn't stopped the transfer rumour mill from going round, and recent news has developed concerning a reported Tigers target.

Transfer interest in Marc Leonard

That's in reference to current Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, who has been the subject of interest from many Championship clubs at various points in the most recent campaign, having performed as a player who wouldn't look out of place in the division whatsoever.

Similarly to Hull, the South Coast outfit are in the midst of their own managerial search after Roberto De Zerbi's departure following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

It was initially reported at the beginning of May - when Rosenior was still in charge - that the Tigers and Sheffield United had joined the race for Leonard's signature alongside the likes of Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End. Furthermore, newly-promoted League One outfit Wrexham have since joined the conversation, as per TEAMtalk.

Surprisingly, given his stellar development whilst on loan at fellow third tier side Northampton Town, the fee which Brighton are said to demand is only in the region of £300,000.

Hull City should fend off Sheffield United, Wrexham competition for his signature

Some of the clubs interested in acquiring a player of Leonard's ability for such minimal cost - partly as a result of his contract situation - highlights the central midfielder's ability and trajectory since being on loan at Sixfields for two successive campaigns.

The seven-time Scotland Under-21 international has been a standout performer for the Cobblers over the course of the two years, being a mainstay in the heart of Jon Brady's midfield, which also saw him majorly improve his goal contribution outfit in the third tier, going from one goal and assist in League Two to five goals and six assists in League One.

Marc Leonard Northampton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 48 1 1 2023/24 49 5 6

It sounds rather outlandish to state that a side which finished seventh in the Championship should fend off competition from Wrexham for Leonard's services, but the chance to jump on board with the well-documented project at the STōK Cae Ras cannot be dismissed. On top of this, Chris Wilder's interest in the 22-year-old would only add to a new core of players that we've seen come through the ranks at Bramall Lane this term, with the most prominent being Ollie Arblaster.

He could also be viewed as a potential replacement for Ollie Norwood, whose departure from the Steel City was confirmed at the beginning of the month.

On the plus side from a Hull point of view, Leonard has proven he can play in a deeper or more advanced role, with the latter of the two being the exact mould of midfielder the Tigers have been crying out for, and if a deal was to come to fruition, his own potential would only grow with the club.

£300,000 deal would emulate Docherty, Slater successes at Hull City

If a deal came to fruition between the respective parties, it would emulate two recent success stories the Tigers have had when it comes to bargaining for central midfield players.

One of those comes in the form of a player Leonard could replace in the squad, as Greg Docherty was signed for just £400,000 from Rangers in August 2020, before becoming a modern-day cult hero prior to the announcement that he would be departing the club at the end of June.

Furthermore, it would also emulate Regan Slater's well-sung about £50,000 move from the aforementioned Blades in January 2022, with the boyhood Blades fan making over 90 second tier appearances for the club in an array of positions.

All in all, whoever is to take the reins at the MKM should look to emulate this transfer model as well as gaining a significant advantage on some divisional rivals in the race for his signature and their shared ambitions over the course of this upcoming Championship season.