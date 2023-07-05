After the horrors of their 2019-20 season in the Championship, Hull City's first goal two years ago when returning to the second tier from League One was to simply consolidate and go from there - something which the Tigers managed to do.

A mid-season takeover in 2021-22 by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali rejuvinated the fanbase and he has been able to keep them onside in his 18 months at the club so far, and on the pitch it has been gradual progress with their 19th-placed finish last year followed up by finishing in 15th in 2022-23.

There was a change in the dugout with Shota Arveladze replaced by ex-City right-back Liam Rosenior for his first permanent managerial role in senior football, and there was plenty of change within the squad, with 18 players signed over the course of the season that were intented to be a part of the first-team squad.

Not every signing has worked out fully thus far, and if there's one area that the Tigers perhaps need to address this summer then it is in attack.

Colombian forward Oscar Estupinan arrived on a free last year and he did score 13 times in the Championship, but he went on plenty of mini scoring droughts and he appears to need some support at the top end of the pitch, with another summer addition in Benjamin Tetteh failing to get a run of games due to injury.

And with Rosenior ending last season with attacking midfielder Adama Traore as a striker due to the lack of options, it's something that needs to be addressed more than just Liam Delap arriving from Man City on loan.

He himself had a poor scoring for Stoke and Preston North End last season, but a player that could help him progress in the right direction but also still has something to give on the pitch would be Billy Sharp, who would be a worthwhile addition to the Tigers camp this summer.

What is Billy Sharp's current situation?

After spending the previous eight years at his boyhood club Sheffield United, it was announced in June that Sharp would not be heading back to the Premier League with the Blades as they were letting him go on a free transfer.

It was somewhat to be expected as his goalscoring contributions had dwindled in the 2022-23 season, with just three goals scored in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Sharp's number of starts decreased though especially in the second half of the campaign, which is somewhat to be expected at the age of 37, but despite last season's events he doesn't have plans to retire just yet.

Rotherham United are believed to be in talks for the veteran hitman and it would provide a local option for him to compete with the likes of Jordan Hugill and Georgie Kelly, but Hull are in need of some Championship know-how at that end of the pitch as well.

Why should Hull try to sign Billy Sharp?

As mentioned, Sharp has plenty of Championship experience and since the league was brought into effect in 2004, he is the all-time top goalscorer with 130 goals scored in 399 appearances.

Of course, there will come a time that Sharp's legs will run out of gas and he will no longer be able to cope with the level, but there were still signs last season that despite the lack of goals, he still has something left to offer to a team at that level.

He could be a very good mentor to Delap, who arrived in the Championship last season a dominant force at under-21's level for Man City, but he struggled to find the back of the net for two clubs.

There is plenty that Delap could learn from Sharp that the coaches at the Citizens could not teach him, and the competition for game-time would be strong with Estupinan and potentially Tetteh in the mix as well.

Rosenior would have had plenty of battles with Sharp over the years and will know he's a consummate professional, so it would make a ton of sense to try and add him to his squad - the move may fail and Sharp may choose Rotherham due to locality, but he'd be a good fit and perhaps a missing piece of the puzzle at the MKM Stadium.