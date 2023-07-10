The 2023/24 season is just around the corner now, and Hull City will be looking to build on their exploits last season.

The Tigers finished in a respectable 15th place last season in a campaign that saw a lot of player turnover and managerial changes.

Liam Rosenior managed to steady the ship at the KCOM Stadium in what was his first proper managerial role.

Now the Hull boss will be eager to have a strong pre-season and a transfer window that allows them to improve and make a real go of the Championship this season.

It seems one area that Rosenior wants to strengthen is in goal, as they had Karl Darlow between the sticks last season, but he has now returned to parent club Newcastle United.

The club have been linked with a possible return for Darlow, while they have also been linked with Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and AFC Bournemouth’s Mark Travers.

Who should Hull City sign as their new goalkeeper?

However, it seems Hull’s pursuit of Travers may be over before it even began as Millwall are in advanced talks to sign the goalkeeper, according to Football Insider.

Travers had been the regular number one for Bournemouth but after losing his place at the beginning of last season, he has been searching for regular football.

So, with Travers looking set for Millwall, that means Hull need to turn their focus elsewhere and while the other goalkeepers previously mentioned are good options, they should also be considering Blackpool’s Daniel Grimshaw.

Why should Hull City sign Daniel Grimshaw?

The 25-year-old came through the youth academy at Manchester City, spending the majority of his football career at the club.

However, Grimshaw is best known from his time at Blackpool Football Club, where he has so far played 47 times since joining the club in 2021.

In his first season at Blackpool, Grimshaw played 26 times in the Championship, while last season he started as the club’s number one, then lost his place but regained it once again towards the end of the campaign.

Grimshaw is still very much under contract at the club, but he would be a viable option for the Tigers as they look to solve their goalkeeping problem.

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience in the Championship, keeping 15 clean sheets in his 44 games.

In those 44 games, Grimshaw has managed to show that he is a very good goalkeeper at this level. Last season, he averaged 3.4 saves per game, with an average of 1.5 coming inside the penalty area.

The goalkeeper also showed he is very capable at long-range shooting, with him again averaging 1.5 saves outside the penalty box.

Rosenior seems to like his side to play a possession-based style, and that may be something that suits Grimshaw, as he averaged 31.3 passes per game last season.

The Blackpool player also collected 11.4 successful short passes, with only 0.2 inaccurate. Grimshaw is also a player who can be accurate with his long passes if that is required, averaging 7.8 successful long passes.

In his two seasons in the Championship, Grimshaw has a WhoScored.com match rating of 6.64 and 6.81. So, he is definitely a goalkeeper that is getting better and better, and in a team that is fighting away from relegation, Grimshaw could excel even more.

The loan market is always a useful tool to turn to when it is needed, but there comes a point where you need to try and bring in permanent players, and in this case, it seems like the time for Hull to look for someone who can be their goalkeeper for the next two or three years.