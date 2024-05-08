Highlights Hull City eyeing QPR's Cifuentes and Sheffield Wednesday's Rohl for manager roles.

Hull City are reportedly interested in QPR's Martí Cifuentes, Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, and former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are interested in the QPR and Sheffield Wednesday managers following their impressive campaigns.

Cooper has also been placed on the Yorkshire outfit’s shortlist, alongside ex-Hamburg coach Tim Walter.

Hull are searching for a replacement to Liam Rosenior following Tuesday’s confirmation of his departure from the club.

Rosenior had been in charge since November 2022, and guided the team to 15th and seventh place finishes during his time at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City manager search latest

Rosenior was under pressure to deliver the club a play-off place finish in the Championship this year.

Defeat to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season led to the team missing out on a top six finish by three points.

This proved enough for the 39-year-old to be dismissed, with the Championship side now searching for his long-term successor.

An appointment is expected to be announced soon, with the club keen to act swiftly in order to be ready for pre-season.

Cifuentes, Rohl and Cooper all have experience in the second division, while Walter has previously worked in the second division of German football with Hamburg, Stuttgart and Holstein Kiel.

The 48-year-old guided Holstein Kiel to a sixth place finish in the 2. Bundesliga in 2019, which led to him making the switch to Stuttgart, where he lasted just a few months in charge.

Walter managed Hamburg from 2021 to 2024, departing the club in February of this year after 104 games in charge.

Meanwhile, Cifuentes and Rohl both earned a lot of credit for the work they did in turning around their respective Championship sides, overseeing QPR and Sheffield Wednesday’s survival from relegation.

Cooper has been out of work since December, but previously led Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League, as well as Swansea City to a play-off final.

Hull City’s promotion disappointment

Liam Rosenior's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 78 27 28 23 34.62

City were pushing for promotion to the Premier League in the second half of the campaign, after investing in improving the team in the January transfer window.

However, three wins in their final 13 games proved costly, as the club missed out on a top six finish by just one position.

The gap to sixth place Norwich City was just three points, which ultimately proved enough for owner Acun Ilicali to opt for a managerial change – though he has since claimed that the manager's departure was down to his style of play.

While many were shocked at the decision to replace Rosenior, it is clear that the owner’s ambition is for the club to compete in the top flight.

Hull showing their ambition

The decision to sack Rosenior might go down as controversial but there is no denying the clear goals of Ilicali’s ownership.

Rosenior had done a good job at the MKM Stadium, but results in the final weeks proved costly, and he’s paid the price with his job.

Cooper would be a stellar appointment given his track record at this level, and he could be what takes the club forward into promotion contenders.

Cifuentes and Rohl have also done excellent work at this level, and would be exciting replacements for Rosenior, but it remains to be seen whether Walter is the right man for the job.