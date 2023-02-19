Hull City set to wrap up transfer deal for 19-year-old following Burnley, Charlton, Bristol City and Millwall links

Hull City will seal a permanent summer transfer deal to bring Xavier Simons in from Chelsea permanently, according to an update from Hull Live journalist Barry Cooper.

The 19-year-old hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Tigers this term, certainly not for former manager Shota Arveladze and he hasn’t been a regular starter for current boss Liam Rosenior either.

That comes as no real surprise considering the options they have at their disposal when the majority of their midfielders are fit and available – but Rosenior was known to be a fan of Simons even before yesterday’s update.

It was previously reported that the Tigers had tried to secure a permanent deal for the teenager during the latter stages of the January transfer window – but they were unable to get it over the line in the end.

But with Hull enjoying a successful working relationship with Graham Potter’s men, signing Nathan Baxter, Simons and Harvey Vale on loan last summer, they have seemingly capitalised on this to ensure the Dutchman becomes a permanent addition when the next window opens.

He had also been linked with a switch to Bristol City, Burnley, Charlton Athletic and Millwall during the latter stages of last month.

The Verdict:

Considering the Clarets are set to be in the Premier League next season, it may not have been beneficial for him to make the Turf Moor because it would have been difficult to see him winning much game time there.

In terms of game time, a switch to Charlton may be his best bet because Gavin Kilkenny is only at The Valley on loan and he wouldn’t have to relocate to move to Dean Holden’s side either.

However, Rosenior has a good track record of working with young players, helping to develop the likes of Luke Plange and Malcolm Ebiowei last season with both since going on to make moves to Crystal Palace.

And with Jean Michael Seri currently out, he may have a chance to force his way into the first 11 and stay there for the foreseeable future, so you can see why this move would be attractive for the 19-year-old.

Although it would be an easy decision for him to stay at Chelsea and secure another loan deal next season, he knows he’s probably unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Stamford Bridge next term and that isn’t ideal for a player who needs to be playing regularly now.