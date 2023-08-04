Highlights Hull City are set to sign winger Bora Aydınlık from Fenerbahce, adding to their growing list of signings from the Turkish Super League.

Hull look set to sign another winger to their ranks with Bora Aydınlık to join from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to Barry Cooper of Hull Live.

This will become Hull’s next addition in a growing list of signings from the Turkish Super League in the past two seasons as they continue to utilise the international market.

The Tigers navigated their way to safety with a comfortable mid-table finish under the leadership of Liam Rosenior, his side becoming a more defensively astute outfit and a difficult test for Championship opposition.

A 15th-place finish saw them finish 14 points clear of the drop, but the aim now turns to the other end of the table where a return to the Premier League awaits.

To do so, little time has been wasted this window, the signing of Liam Delap and the return of Aaron Connolly confirmed to add extra firepower up top alongside star man Óscar Estupiñán.

The arrival of Ruben Vinagre also looks to be a statement signing in the full-back areas while Hull have already strengthened out wide with the arrival of Jason Lokilo but seemingly are not satisfied with just one new winger.

Who is Bora Aydınlık?

Bora Aydınlık has yet to feature for the Fenerbache’s senior setup but has been ever-present through the youth levels and has clearly impressed admirers from across the continent.

Eligible for both the US and Turkey, the 18-year-old has been capped twice for the Turkish U-19 squad and was involved in the nation’s U19 European Championship qualification campaign.

Aydınlık looks set to make the move into senior football after being named on the bench for Fenerbache’s Europa Conference League outing earlier this week against Zimbru.

What would Aydınlık add to the Hull City squad?

While ultimately unproven at senior level, Hull are no strangers to giving opportunities to youngsters who have impressed in development categories. With only one full season of Championship football under his belt, Liam Delap is another example of Hull calling on potential to guide their league ambitions while Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons also joins the ranks, a permanent deal highlighting Hull’s City long-term plans.

More specifically, the competition at the MKM Stadium could prove a challenge for the young star with several, more experienced professionals most likely ahead of him in the pecking order.

Dimitrios Pelkas returns to parent club Fenerbache after a mixed spell in England, playing 26 times and registering three goal contributions, often operating on the left.

Hull fans will be hoping their next signing from the Turkish giants garners more success, however, will need to temper expectations with his lack of experience in the Championship meaning his quality is very much an unknown at this stage.

Ultimately, it is a chance at the very least for him to experience what the Championship is about, regardless of minutes. He will have the chance to impress in training every day while being surrounded by experienced internationals as Hull City get front-row seats to a potential star in the making - an opportunity which could prove beneficial to both clubs and player.