Hull City set to tie up loan move for 26-cap international

Championship side Hull City are on the verge of adding another winger to their ranks in the form of Greek international Dimitrios Pelkas.

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the Tigers have agreed a loan deal in principle with Fenerbahce for the services of Pelkas, who will now have to give his own approval to making the switch to England.

And it is yet another player arriving based in the country of Hull owner Acun Ilicali, who has signed a number of new signings from Türkiye and individuals who have played in the nation in the past.

28-year-old Pelkas, who has amassed 26 caps for his national side, has been a Fenerbahce player since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Greek side PAOK Salonika.

Since arriving in Türkiye, Pelkas has scored 11 times in their top division in 55 appearances, but has not appeared in any of their European qualifiers or their Super Lig opener last weekend.

Now, if he agrees to it, the winger will be heading to East Riding of Yorkshire for the 2022-23 season, although there’s no clear information as to whether there is an option in the deal to make it permanent next summer if Pelkas is a success.

The Verdict

With Benjamin Tetteh playing out wide this past weekend against Norwich City, it was evident that Hull would need some more wingers should Shota Arveladze want to persist with a 4-2-3-1.

Dogukan Sinik was brought in seemingly as the Keane Lewis-Potter replacement out wide, but he’s yet to make his debut due to injury, and the usage of Randell Williams and Vaughn Covil shows the lack of depth in that position.

Pelkas brings a half-decent goalscoring record from a good level of football, as well as plenty of international experience.

Theoretically, Pelkas should be at the peak of his powers with the age he is now, but like many overseas players he could take time to settle in in English football – that is if he agrees to the move of course.