Despite initial rumours of making his loan switch permanent, it has been reported by the Hull Daily Mail that Hull City will be looking at other options instead of re-signing Aaron Connolly in the summer window.

Regardless of a long lay-off with a foot injury and illness for the final quarter of the season, Liam Rosenior was still impressed by the Irishman's performances when available. This led to speculation that the club were keen to make his move from the South Coast to East Yorkshire a permanent one, but this is believed to have changed in recent weeks and that the 38-year-old will be switching his focus to other potential targets.

How did Aaron Connolly perform at Hull City?

Connolly joined the Tigers on loan from Brighton in January after two disappointing prior loan spells for Middlesbrough and Venezia, and looked to be a shrewd piece of business for Hull after impressing in his handful of games in the winter months - in particular when scoring a brace against Queens Park Rangers on January 28th. However, an injury sustained just two weeks later against Stoke City meant he would play no further part in the Tigers' season.

Where does this leave Aaron Connolly?

Connolly does have a year left on his contract for Brighton, but it would take an unlikely chain of events for the 23-year-old to force his way back into Roberto De Zerbi's plans despite the added focus of European football, with the likes of Evan Ferguson already higher in the Italian's pecking order.

This leaves the club in the final year to try and garner any possible funds for the striker. It is clear that Connolly has shown glimpses of his ability throughout his very stop-start career since breaking into Brighton's first team in 2019, but with three consecutive loan spells, which haven't gone as planned, many clubs may view that acquiring his services would be a risk.

What next for Hull City?

Rosenior has stated his desire to get as many deals done in the early stages of the transfer window, as he begins his first full pre-season as City's head coach, and that two unnamed wingers and a striker remain firmly on his radar, as well as a target from last summer when Shota Arveladze was still in charge that is still 'keen' to join the club.

It is clear that the Tigers' problems in the second half of the season were in forward areas and a lack of depth through injuries to the likes of Oscar Estupinan & Benjamin Tetteh, as well as Connolly, which led to Rosenior having no option but to play without a recognised centre-forward for the last eight games of the season.

City's head coach has previously highlighted the club must target players who are fit and ready for the long haul of a Championship campaign, as they look to improve on a 15th-place finish.