Hull City are said to be close to agreeing a deal for former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat, after the 37-year-old had his contract with AEK Athens terminated earlier this month.

The Moroccan international - who played in the Premier League with the Hornets between January 2016 and June 2018 - is said to be in advanced talks with the Tigers at this point, according to the latest report from Dutch outlet Soccer News, while Hull Daily Mail claim the player has already trained with the squad, with a short-term deal agreed.

Amrabat is a player who has been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium during previous stages in his career, with reports from The Mirror all the way back in 2013 linking the then-Galatasaray man with a move to Humberside, although nothing came to fruition.

Ruben Selles’ side look like they could well get their hands on the star more than a decade on though, with conversations continuing about a potential return to the English game, as Hull look to pull themselves out of the relegation picture.

Nordin Amrabat linked with Hull City move after AEK Athens departure

While there was belief that Amrabat would head back to the Netherlands after his departure from Greece this winter, the latest updates from both the Netherlands and England painting a picture of the former World Cup star signing on the dotted line in East Yorkshire.

With a deal supposedly in place between the veteran and the Championship strugglers, Amrabat will be looking to make an impact in the English game once again after his previous time at Vicarage Road.

With 44 matches under his belt in the top flight all those years ago, the potential new Tigers arrival has plenty of pedigree to his name, having started his career with PSV Eindhoven back in 2008.

Nordin Amrabat's Watford FC Premier League stats (FBRef) Appearances 44 Starts 32 Goals 0 Assists 3

Stints in Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia preceded his time in Greece, where he has spent the last three seasons with AEK, with a Greek Super League title under his belt in the 22/23 campaign, as well as regular appearances in European football.

Nordin Amrabat experience could help Hull City in battle against the drop

Having played over 450 games throughout his career, the addition of a player such as Amrabat could add plenty of nous into the City dressing room for the remainder of the campaign, as Selles continues to try and steer his new side away from the danger zone at the bottom of the second tier.

A player who has been there, seen it, and done it all is priceless when times are tough, and in Amrabat, Hull will have a player who can pass on plenty of experience to the younger members of the dressing room in the second-half of the campaign.

Ilicali looks set to loosen his purse strings massively during his month, with Amrabat the latest to be linked with a move to the MKM Stadium, following the FLW exclusive that Blackpool forward Kyle Joseph is also of interest this winter.

A move for Celtic defender Greg Taylor has also been mooted, as well as Brazilian midfielder Lincoln, who is currently plying his trade with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.