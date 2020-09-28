Hull City set to sign Liverpool starlet

Hull City are closing in on signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on a loan deal that would last for the length of the season, according to Hull Live.

The youngster has been out on loan at a number of different teams but due in part to injuries and lack of game time, he hasn’t yet shown he is good enough to be involved with the Liverpool first-team on a regular basis.

Woodburn would add another option to the Tigers’ midfield as they look to get back in the Championship at the first time of asking following their relegation last season.

Hull have remain unbeaten in the division since kicking off their season in League One, and the supporters will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come.

They’re third as things stand with three wins from their first three games.

The Verdict

Hull have made a number of good acquisitions in this current window, and Woodburn would be another as he’s a player who is looking to prove a point once more after some unsuccessful loan spells.

Woodburn will likely still harbour hopes of getting a chance at Liverpool but he will have to make sure that he finds some consistency in the next few months to be able to force him way up the pecking order.

Hull will see this as a signing that can help bolster their squad and will hope that it can help them return to the Championship as soon as possible.