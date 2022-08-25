Hull City set to sign 30-cap international defender

Hull City are set to strengthen their hand at right-back with the acquisition of Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie, according to The Guardian reporter Will Unwin.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since his Fulham contract expired this summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City, in which he scored three goals and four assists in 23 matches.

Recently, Christie has been training with Birmingham City, who are managed by the defender’s former Derby County team-mate John Eustace, and earlier in the summer he was believed to be in talks with Preston North End, per a report from Alan Nixon.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Hull City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Tom Huddlestone? Arsenal U21 Chelsea U21 Liverpool U21 Man United U21

However, Christie has bided his time for his next move following his time in London, and now he’s set to provide competition for Tigers captain Lewie Coyle on the right-hand side of the defence.

Christie has played Championship football for Coventry City, Derby, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Swansea in his career, with just under 300 second tier appearances to his name, and has also been capped 30 times by the Republic of Ireland national team.

The Verdict

Hull have been linked with a number of right-backs in recent weeks, including Marcel Lavinier and Jeremy Ngakia, so it’s clearly a position that Shota Arveladze has been targeting.

It appears though that he’s got his hands on someone far more experienced than the aforementioned duo, with Christie possessing lots of Championship quality.

After finding himself on the fringes at Fulham, the Irishman was a shining light for Swansea in the final months of the previous campaign, showing himself to be at ease in an attack-minded role.

Whether he features in the same way at the Tigers remains to be seen when they get a deal over the line, but Christie for most second tier sides would be a top acquisition on a free.