Hull City set to secure double transfer swoop for Brentford and Swansea players

Hull City are set to beat the transfer deadline to complete a double swoop for Brentford striker Marcus Forss and Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh, according to Football Insider.

The Tigers have confirmed just one addition since Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali completed his takeover of the club and their transfer embargo was lifted, with Regan Slater making a permanent move from Sheffield United after last season’s loan spell.

According to Turkish giants Fenerbahce they’ve also secured a loan deal for Iranian international forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, although this has yet to be announced by the Championship side.

He is going to be joined by the pairing of Forss and Walsh, who are said to have agreed loan deals with the East Riding of Yorkshire side until the end of the season.

Finland international Forss scored eight times in the Championship in 2020-21 for Brentford whilst Walsh has struggled for game-time since his move to the Swans in the summer, playing just five times under Russell Martin.

The Verdict

Even though Hull are in good form right now in the Championship it would be unwise to rest on their laurels and not add to their squad for the remaining games of the season.

The Tigers have been restricted since the summer in terms of what business they can do and now they’re free of the EFL’s shackles, they are able to make ambitious signings.

Whilst Walsh is somewhat of one that will go under the radar, the imminent arrival of Forss is definitely an exciting one and he can plunder in the goals that can take Hull further away from the relegation zone.

Acun Ilicali definitely means business and both players should fit right in in an attack-minded system at the MKM Stadium.