Hull City could be ready to revisit a move for Scott Twine - with the Burnley midfielder apparently 'giving indications' that he is willing to join Liam Rosenior's side.

Twine struggled for Burnley in the Championship last season thanks to an injury that kept him out from early August until the first game back from the World Cup break, and by the time he was back on the pitch, Burnley were top of the league - with Vincent Kompany already trusting a small pool of players to guide them back to a Premier League return.

With the addition of new stars in their Premier League crusade this season, Twine has found himself slightly further down the pecking order in east Lancashire - and according to BBC's Mike White, a move to Hull could well be in the offing.

What does the report state?

The report states that Hull City are hopeful of finalising a loan move for Scott Twine in the coming days.

The Humberside club were in for him ahead of last season, though Burnley trumped them with a £5million move from MK Dons after he had won League One Player of the Season in Buckinghamshire.

Twine has supposedly given ‘every indication’ that he would want a loan switch to East Yorkshire, with further talks to take place over the weekend as he potentially moves on from Turf Moor.

Would Hull City be a good move for Scott Twine?

With their interests registered last summer, that can only be a good indication for the midfielder that, despite his injury woes for Burnley last season, he is still thought fondly of at the MKM Stadium.

Scott Twine of Burnley will aim to make himself a first-team player in the Premier League over the coming months.

Twine still managed to score three goals for the Clarets last season after only coming into the first-team fold around the Christmas period, though with Vincent Kompany’s side burning through the second-tier around that time by equalling the consecutive wins record, it was tough for Twine to find game time.

With the Tigers having signed Ruben Vinagre, Liam Delap and Aaron Connelly this summer, there is a plethora of attacking talent for the Swindon-born star to work with and potentially endure a breakout season in the Championship before returning to the fold for Burnley next season if the likes of Johann Berg Gudmundsson leaves.

Twine was seen as one of Burnley’s marquee signings last summer thanks to his credentials at MK Dons, and Hull would mark a great move for the free-kick maestro.

What is Scott Twine’s current situation at Burnley?

It’s no surprise that game time would be limited for Twine at Turf Moor in the Premier League this season, with the signings of Zeki Amdouni and Sander Berge offering direct midfield competition, whilst the incomings of Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Luka Koleosho means that game time will also be limited on the wings, where Twine can play.

Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury will likely take the wide roles as things stand, and Josh Brownhill and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are capable of playing in the hole.

Twine did come into the fold at the end of last season in a bid to give him richly deserved game time, and he didn’t disappoint with a skilful volley against Rotherham and a trademark free-kick against Cardiff City on the final day.