Hull City set to miss out on financial windfall involving Jarrod Bowen’s West Ham deal

Hull City are set to miss out on a financial windfall if Jarrod Bowen makes an appearance for England in the upcoming Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that if the West Ham United man features in either of these aforementioned matches, Hull’s former owners will receive £1m due to an add-on clause included in the deal which saw Bowen make the move to the London Stadium in 2020.

The Allam family will secure this fee as a result of an agreement with current Hull owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali agreed that legacy payments for former players would be directly paid to the Allams instead of Hull.

Bowen has already represented England on four occasions at senior level and will be determined to impress manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup which is set to begin in November.

Since making the switch to West Ham, the 25-year-old has managed to score 29 goals for the club whilst he has also provided 23 assists for his team-mates in 113 appearances.

Hull will be determined to get back on track in the Championship following the international break after recently suffering four consecutive defeats at this level.

The Verdict

Whereas the Allam family did negotiate Bowen’s move, Hull’s supporters will have every right to feel disappointed by the fact that the club will not receive any money if the winger makes another appearance for England.

This particular sum of cash could have been utilised to strengthen the club’s squad in the January transfer window.

However, with the Tigers set to miss out on a financial windfall, they will now need their current crop of players to step up to the mark in the Championship.

Currently 20th in the league standings, Hull know that they will need to be at their best if they are to secure a positive result in their upcoming showdown with Luton Town at the end of September at the MKM Stadium.

