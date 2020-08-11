Hull City set to miss out on agreement for 27-year-old

Hull City are set to lose Angus MacDonald this summer, with the defender unable to reach a new agreement with the club.

Grant McCann is currently reshaping his Hull squad following relegation back into League One after a disastrous 2019/20 campaign.

MacDonald was one player out of contract at the end of 2019/20, but talks had taken place to see if a new agreement could be reached with the 27-year-old defender.

As per Phil Buckingham at Hull Live, it is ‘highly unlikely’ that MacDonald would be sticking around for the new season after the talks held between Hull and the player.

On a week off but got a message last night to say it’s highly unlikely Angus MacDonald will be staying with #hcafc. No agreement after talks and he’s looking at other options now. A shame, he showed a lot of promise in those closing weeks. — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) August 11, 2020

It’s reported that MacDonald is now exploring other options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

As per Football League World’s Editor in Chief Sam Rourke, MacDonald does have offers to stay in the Championship.

Additionally there is interest from some of Hull’s League One rivals, whilst the player could take up the option of moving to the MLS and turn his back on the English game.

Understand Angus MacDonald has offers from the Championship, League One and MLS with him set to depart Hull City after failing to reach an agreement on a contract at the KCOM.#HCAFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) August 11, 2020

MacDonald has been with Hull since January 2018 and has played 21 times for the club.

The Verdict

MacDonald is a good player and Hull will be disappointed to see him leaving.

Illness has played a big part in his failure to not add to his 21 appearances for the Tigers and, if we are honest, he’s one of the stronger players in McCann’s squad.

It’s disappointing to see him leave, but with the reported offers flooding in, we might see him back in the Championship before long.

