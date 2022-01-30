Hull City set to make transfer approach for Brentford man ahead of transfer deadline

Brentford striker Marcus Forss could be set for a move to the Championship before the transfer window closes on Monday, with Hull City in-line to make a swoop for his services according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has become a bit-part figure for the Bees in the Premier League this season, making just seven appearances in the top flight and all but one of those have come off the bench.

Forss featured a lot more last season in the Championship under Thomas Frank, scoring eight goals in 42 outings but has found it hard to get ahead of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo in the pecking order this year.

And the 11-cap Finland international could find himself heading to the MKM Stadium for the rest of the season if the Tigers are successful in their late transfer approach.

Attacking targets have been looked at by new owner Acun Ilicali with Turkish Super Lig top scorer Aleksandar Pesic turning down a move from Fatih Karagumruk, but Fenerbahce’s Iranian international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is close to joining.

He could be joined by Forss should Shota Arveladze’s side seal a deal for the striker in the next 24 hours with the deadline fast approaching.

The Verdict

Forss definitely needs game-time for the rest of the season – he’s too good to be just sitting on the sidelines.

He’s not going to be able to effect many Premier League games with the amount of time he is getting right now and you’d imagine a lot of Championship clubs would love to take him for the season.

And there’s not many teams in finer form right now than Hull – they’re attacking with real purpose recently and the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman could provide Forss with a lot of ammunition to score goals.

It could be the platform for Forss to get more game-time at the Community Stadium next season whatever league Brentford may be in but he needs a chance to prove that he’s still a goalscorer.