Hull City set to finalise summer transfer agreement for 20-year-old

Hull City will complete a permanent transfer for Iranian international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh this summer following his half-season loan spell from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to Hull Live.

The 20-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium during the January transfer window, becoming one of the first signings of the Acun Ilicali era.

Having spent the first half of the campaign in Ukraine with Zorya Luhansk, Sayyadmanesh has taken time to adapt to the English game and had been restricted to just six substitute appearances until his first start, which came against Middlesbrough last week.

The youngster though got off the mark with his first goal for the Tigers on Good Friday after he capitalised on a defensive mistake from Cardiff City to tap the ball home from close range, which set his side off on the way to a 2-1 victory.

It looks like there will be more to come from Sayyadmanesh though as HullLive believe that it is a guarantee that his loan spell will become a permanent arrangement when the summer transfer window opens following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

The Verdict

Hull fans have seen relatively little of Sayyadmanesh, with Shota Arveladze gradually easing him into English football – perhaps knowing that he was always going to sign permanently this summer.

Acun Ilicali though will have probably been keen to see his January recruit in action from the start, and that is exactly what he’s done in the previous two matches.

Despite only being 20 years old, it’s clear to tell that Sayyadmanesh has that international class but as a youngster moving to a new country it was always going to take him time to settle.

Now he has that first goal and he’s set to join the Tigers permanently, we could see the pressure ease from his shoulders and he could end up becoming Hull’s new talisman from next season onwards.