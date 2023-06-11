Hull City are now set to face competition from Middlesbrough in their pursuit of a fresh agreement with Newcastle United for goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

As revealed by journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Boro are looking to bolster their options in this particular position by signing Darlow.

It is understood that Newcastle are willing to part ways with the keeper this summer, and thus it will be down to the two Championship clubs to come up with the best offer for him.

Darlow spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Hull, and has also previously featured in the second-tier for the Magpies and Nottingham Forest.

What has previously been said about Hull City's interest in Newcastle United's Karl Darlow?

Hull boss Liam Rosenior admitted last month that he is keen on securing Darlow's services on a permanent basis this summer.

Speaking to Hull Live, Rosenior said: "Karl knows what I think of him, I want him here in the long term and hopefully, we can get something done."

How did Darlow fare during his recent loan spell at Hull City?

Due to the presence of Nick Pope at Newcastle, Darlow failed to make an appearance for the club in the first half of the previous term before linking up with Hull on a temporary basis.

During this particular loan spell, the keeper managed to establish himself as an important member of Hull's side as he featured on 12 occasions in the Championship.

Darlow claimed five clean-sheets at this level, and also made 2.9 saves per game as he averaged a respectable Sofascore match rating of 7.08 in a Hull shirt.

As it stands, the 32-year-old's deal with Newcastle is set to run until the summer of 2025.

Any potential suitor will have to submit a reasonable offer for the keeper in the coming months due to his contract status.

Would Karl Darlow be a good addition to Middlesbrough, or Hull's squad for the 2023/24 season?

When you consider that Boro will no longer be able to turn to Zack Steffen for inspiration when the new term gets underway, they will need to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch this summer.

Darlow would be a good addition to Middlesbrough's squad as he knows what it takes to compete in the Championship having made 152 appearances at this level.

A permanent move for Darlow would also be a shrewd bit of business by Hull, who witnessed first-hand what the keeper is capable of producing last season.

With both sides vying for Darlow's signature, it will be interesting to see who he decides to join in the upcoming window.